Friday, April 09, 2021
Man’s Twitter thread on telling parents about girlfriend from different community gets netizens hooked

While the man informed that his girlfriend's family was okay with their relationship, the same was not true for his family. As his father is yet to make a decision, Twitter can't wait to find out more.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 9, 2021 7:03:46 pm
andhra man tells parents gf is punjabi, man tweets telling dad gf is punjabi, inter state dating stories, 2 states real life story, viral news, funny news, indian expressThe tweets reminded netizens about Chetan Bhagat's '2 States'.

When it comes to dating and love marriages in India, it’s still not always an easy ride. It is especially tough to convince one’s parents if their partner belongs to a different community. A well known premise that is not just a great plot for a show or movie, in real-life too things can be quite dramatic. And one man from Andhra Pradesh has got everyone intrigued online with his Twitter thread where he informed his family that he has a Punjabi girlfriend.

Vivek Raju recently took to Twitter to inform how he broke the news about his girlfriend to his parents. “Fun times in the house. Mom is okay. Dad has gone completely silent,” he wrote in a tweet. “Having fun observing this once in a lifetime reaction from parents (unless my brother drops a bomb too),” he added getting all invested online.

Although he informed that his girlfriend’s family was cool about them dating with “no drama”, the same didn’t happen at his home. His updates got many talking online, with some sitting with a popcorn bucket, anticipating the next move.

After avoiding his son for a while, the parent decided he wanted to meet the girl. However, overlooking the current Covid situation in the country, he demanded to meet her face-to-face. The man informed that his suggestion of a video call was “banished before it was out of my mouth”.

He drew parallels with a funny scene from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor where the protagonist told his Punjabi mother that he has a Bengali girlfriend.

He also added how his mother is totally onboard and supportive and “already dreaming about daughter in law and all and how they’ll hang together.” But contrary to his fears, his father did soften his stance and said the girl need not fly down immediately. And he told his followers that all the drama happened while he was busy sleeping because it’s important to snore when on leave!

 

Continuing his tongue-in-cheek thread, he joked that both he and his father are non-drinkers so can’t settle this over a few drinks.

He took a break from live tweeting as his father went to work and left everyone hanging. As he was flooded with queries, he decided to give updates again and informed how his mother tried to help him with some ideas, and asked him to send his father girlfriend’s pictures.

As he sent the images, he joked there was pin drop silence in a Indian family chat group, which keeps buzzing with forwarded messages all day.

After a gap of few hours, seeing how invested everyone is in the story he updated that his father is back home and tried to act cool and start a conversation with his father but on a different topic. And what else could be a icebreaker than cricket, so he tried to get his father talking about IPL 2021. But the elderly man just had a “hmm” for his remarks.

Agreeing that in hindsight it wasn’t a judicious decision, he again choose to leave the room to avoid and ugly situation. “Life lesson here: Between fight and flight vs dad, always choose flight. I repeat, always flight,” he advised others.

As many started reacting to his thread commenting about parents’ outlook in India when deciding about marriage, the man highlighted that he understands his father. Saying that his father is “not a villain”, he added he is going to give him space to process the news. “This is gonna take few days. Or weeks. Don’t know. Adieu till then. Be on the lookout,” he informed his new followers.

As the thread went viral, many wished him luck while others shared their own story when they had found themselves in a similar situation. While a few people came up with jokes calling the thread “hilarious” and “gold”, others couldn’t stop wondering what is going to happen next.

Many compared the event with Chetan Bhagat’s 2 States and came up with funny responses. Here’s how netizens reacted to the thread.

