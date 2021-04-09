Man’s Twitter thread on telling parents about girlfriend from different community gets netizens hooked

When it comes to dating and love marriages in India, it’s still not always an easy ride. It is especially tough to convince one’s parents if their partner belongs to a different community. A well known premise that is not just a great plot for a show or movie, in real-life too things can be quite dramatic. And one man from Andhra Pradesh has got everyone intrigued online with his Twitter thread where he informed his family that he has a Punjabi girlfriend.

Vivek Raju recently took to Twitter to inform how he broke the news about his girlfriend to his parents. “Fun times in the house. Mom is okay. Dad has gone completely silent,” he wrote in a tweet. “Having fun observing this once in a lifetime reaction from parents (unless my brother drops a bomb too),” he added getting all invested online.

Although he informed that his girlfriend’s family was cool about them dating with “no drama”, the same didn’t happen at his home. His updates got many talking online, with some sitting with a popcorn bucket, anticipating the next move.

Broke the news about my girlfriend to my parents last night. We are from Andhra. Girlfriend is Punjabi. Fun times in the house. Mom is okay. Dad has gone completely silent. Having fun observing this once in a lifetime reaction from parents (unless my brother drops a bomb too) — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

After avoiding his son for a while, the parent decided he wanted to meet the girl. However, overlooking the current Covid situation in the country, he demanded to meet her face-to-face. The man informed that his suggestion of a video call was “banished before it was out of my mouth”.

Dad wants her to come and visit him this weekend. Okay no, meet right now it seems. No covid and all. Book flight and come it seems.

My video call suggestion is banished before it was out of my mouth — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

He drew parallels with a funny scene from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor where the protagonist told his Punjabi mother that he has a Bengali girlfriend.

Just found out from mom he said “I thought she was kannadiga because she studied in Bangalore which is still culturally closer but she is Punjabi!!!” Total this scene happening: https://t.co/DUmBNSVl9j — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

He also added how his mother is totally onboard and supportive and “already dreaming about daughter in law and all and how they’ll hang together.” But contrary to his fears, his father did soften his stance and said the girl need not fly down immediately. And he told his followers that all the drama happened while he was busy sleeping because it’s important to snore when on leave!

Ok. Sense has prevailed. Told my mom before leaving for office that she doesn’t need to fly down. And also, it seems unwillingly muttered “his choice” before leaving. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

Where was I all this while? Sleeping. Hello excuse me, I am on leave. Need to snore even if important life decisions are being discussed in the next room — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

Continuing his tongue-in-cheek thread, he joked that both he and his father are non-drinkers so can’t settle this over a few drinks.

Girlfriend is a lawyer. Just sent her this thread. She gonna NDA the shit out of me in the future — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

He took a break from live tweeting as his father went to work and left everyone hanging. As he was flooded with queries, he decided to give updates again and informed how his mother tried to help him with some ideas, and asked him to send his father girlfriend’s pictures.

Actual reason – I forgot to show dad the pics last night when I told him about her. Don’t blame me. You see, I quickly narrated my part of the story and ran away from the room incase some object comes flying at me. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

As he sent the images, he joked there was pin drop silence in a Indian family chat group, which keeps buzzing with forwarded messages all day.

He has seen it. Pakka. Blue ticks and all. But hard core ignoring going on. Can’t break character now, can he. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

Also, since many of you asked, girlfriend told her parents few months ago. They are totally fine. No drama. I doubt they are from India. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

After a gap of few hours, seeing how invested everyone is in the story he updated that his father is back home and tried to act cool and start a conversation with his father but on a different topic. And what else could be a icebreaker than cricket, so he tried to get his father talking about IPL 2021. But the elderly man just had a “hmm” for his remarks.

Agreeing that in hindsight it wasn’t a judicious decision, he again choose to leave the room to avoid and ugly situation. “Life lesson here: Between fight and flight vs dad, always choose flight. I repeat, always flight,” he advised others.

Finally, Dad says “hmm”

1000s of crores on ads later, IPL can only bring out a “hmm” from my dad. Big signal. Dad not getting excited about cricket. Dis Bad. Shit has hit the roof bad! — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

Again, I run out before soft rubbery things come flying. Life lesson here: Between fight and flight vs dad, always choose flight. I repeat, always flight. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

As many started reacting to his thread commenting about parents’ outlook in India when deciding about marriage, the man highlighted that he understands his father. Saying that his father is “not a villain”, he added he is going to give him space to process the news. “This is gonna take few days. Or weeks. Don’t know. Adieu till then. Be on the lookout,” he informed his new followers.

Done for today. He’s not a villain. He’ll most probably come around. Love him lots ❤️

Gonna give him space to process this. This is gonna take few days. Or weeks. Don’t know. Adieu till then. Be on the lookout. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

As the thread went viral, many wished him luck while others shared their own story when they had found themselves in a similar situation. While a few people came up with jokes calling the thread “hilarious” and “gold”, others couldn’t stop wondering what is going to happen next.

Many compared the event with Chetan Bhagat’s 2 States and came up with funny responses. Here’s how netizens reacted to the thread.

