Andhra woman builds temple for dead husband, video goes viral

A woman from Andhra Pradesh has taken social media by storm as she built a temple in honour of her deceased husband. The woman said it was her way of keeping her husband’s memory alive. The temple has been constructed in the state’s Prakasam district and a video of the woman doing puja there has gone viral.

Identified as Padmavathi, the resident of Nimmavanam village of Podili mandal told local media that she has always seen women in her family ‘worshipping their husbands’. So, after her husband, Gurukula Ankireddy passed away in a road accident, she decided to construct the temple, ETV News reported.

ALSO READ | Lockdown love: New Japanese parents are sending relatives bags of rice that feel like babies

Video showed the woman paying obeisance to a white marble, bust-size statue of her late husband, to whom she was married for 11 years.

Watch the video here:

Every Saturday and Sunday and on full moon days, the wife performs a special puja and serves free food in memory of her late husband. She also mentioned that locals believe something good will happen to them if they offer prayers at this temple.

According to ABP Desam, the woman said that her husband had appeared in her dream, a few days after his death and asked her to build a temple for him.

However, this is not the first time someone build a huge statue in honour of their dead spouses. Last year in August, a Karnataka businessman went viral after he installed late wife’s statue in their ‘dream home’.