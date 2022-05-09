Andhra snake catcher rescues 13-foot king cobra that entered palm oil plantation

According to DD News Andhra, the snake was found by a farmer on May 8. “On Sunday, a 13-foot-tall Kodetrachu (king cobra) entered the of a farmer named Saidarao near Ghat Road in the zone,” the news channel tweeted in Telugu.

“He provided information over the phone to snake catcher Venkatesh, a member of the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society. After a while, Venkatesh reached the plantation and…cunningly caught the king cobra. It was then put in a gunny bag and left in the Vantlamamidi forest area,” the news channel further tweeted.

In recent years, there has been a rise in encounters between venomous snakes and humans.

In July 2020, a 15-foot cobra was caught from Narasipuram village in Coimbatore by Tamil Nadu’s forest department. The snake was later released in the Siruvani forest area.

In India, king cobras are usually found in the Western Ghats, West Bengal and the Terai region. When a king cobra was sighted in Himachal Pradesh in June 2021, the forest department said it was the first time the snake had been sighted or documented in the state.

The king cobra, which has been on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of threatened species since 2010, is the world’s longest venomous snake. It can grow up to 18.5 feet long.