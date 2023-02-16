Andhra SDRF team rescues man who jumped into river Krishna

An alert team of Andhra Pradesh’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued a man who jumped into the river Krishna in a bid to end his life allegedly due to a family dispute.

The man, an auto driver from Mangalagiri, reportedly jumped into the river from Prakasam Barrage. He has been sent for treatment and counselling.

SDRF team rescues a man jumped into river Krishna to commit #suicide:An auto driver from Mangalagiri jumped into river Krishna at Prakasam Barrage to commit suicide due to #family disputes.Knowing about the incident SDRF team of 6th Bn,Mangalagiri rushed to the spot&rescued.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/i7QI0E7GCO — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) February 16, 2023

In a video clip tweeted by Andhra Pradesh Police, a rescue personnel clad in protective gear is seen holding the man and taking onto the SDRF’s team boat. Photographs shared in the comments section show the man lying on a stretcher and being taken inside an ambulance.

In a tweet, Andhra police said: “SDRF team rescues a man jumped into river Krishna to commit #suicide:An auto driver from Mangalagiri jumped into river Krishna at Prakasam Barrage to commit suicide due to #family disputes. Knowing about the incident SDRF team of 6th Bn, Mangalagiri rushed to the spot&rescued.(1/2).”

“Later he was handed over to I-Town police,@VjaCityPolice for treatment & Counselling. #DGP Shri K.V Rajendranath Reddy IPS commends the timely response & rescue efforts of SDRF team members in saving the #life of a person,” it added.

The timely intervention of SDRF earned plaudits from netizens. A user commented, “Well done.” Another user wrote, “Good job.”