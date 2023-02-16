scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Andhra SDRF team rescues man who jumped into river Krishna

The man, an auto driver from Mangalagiri, reportedly jumped into the river from Prakasam Barrage. He has been sent for treatment and counselling.

SDRF rescues man who attempted suicideThe rescue team earned praise online for their efforts.

An alert team of Andhra Pradesh’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued a man who jumped into the river Krishna in a bid to end his life allegedly due to a family dispute.

In a video clip tweeted by Andhra Pradesh Police, a rescue personnel clad in protective gear is seen holding the man and taking onto the SDRF’s team boat. Photographs shared in the comments section show the man lying on a stretcher and being taken inside an ambulance.

In a tweet, Andhra police said: “SDRF team rescues a man jumped into river Krishna to commit #suicide:An auto driver from Mangalagiri jumped into river Krishna at Prakasam Barrage to commit suicide due to #family disputes. Knowing about the incident SDRF team of 6th Bn, Mangalagiri rushed to the spot&rescued.(1/2).”

“Later he was handed over to I-Town police,@VjaCityPolice for treatment & Counselling. #DGP Shri K.V Rajendranath Reddy IPS commends the timely response & rescue efforts of SDRF team members in saving the #life of a person,” it added.

The timely intervention of SDRF earned plaudits from netizens. A user commented, “Well done.” Another user wrote, “Good job.”

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 18:51 IST
