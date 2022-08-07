Andhra Pradesh Police rescue two men stranded in flood. Watch video

August 7, 2022 12:26:19 pm
Two men stranded in flood water in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district were rescued by police personnel and local residents. The law enforcement agency has shared the clip of the rescue operation on Twitter.
The 43-second clip shows a rescue boat with the two men and others on a rescue boat being pulled with the help of a rope by the local residents along with police personnel. As the boat reaches the shore, a large number of people can be seen waiting for the stranded men.
Watch the video here:
#APPolice rescue operation:Two persons while grazing sheeps at #ObulareddyPalli Vanka of Veerapunayani Palli(M) were stranded in flood water.Upon getting information the cops reached the spot immediately,rescued & brought victims to the shore with the help of #rubberboat.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/HIRj52SQ7r
— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) August 4, 2022
The police said in the tweet that the two men were grazing sheep in Obulareddy Palli Vanka village when they were stranded.
#DGP Shri K.V.Rajendranath Reddy,IPS appreciates @Kadapa_Police for their #valiant rescue & commitment shown while discharging their duties in the service of public and saving life of two persons.(2/2) #WeServeWithPrideAndCare
— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) August 4, 2022
The police department tweeted about the rescue operation and said Director General of Police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the efforts of the Kadapa police in saving the men.
“#APPolice rescue operation:Two persons while grazing sheeps at #ObulareddyPalli Vanka of Veerapunayani Palli(M) were stranded in flood water.Upon getting information the cops reached the spot immediately, rescued & brought victims to the shore with the help of #rubberboat,” tweeted AP police.
“#DGP Shri K.V.Rajendranath Reddy,IPS appreciates @Kadapa_Police for their #valiant rescue & commitment shown while discharging their duties in the service of public and saving life of two persons,” said Andhra Pradesh Police in another tweet.
The clip has garnered more than 2,800 views on Twitter.
Last month, over two million people were affected in several districts of Andhra Pradesh after the flood flow from the Godavari River crossed the 25.60 lakh cusecs mark, PTI reported.
Subscriber Only Stories
The PTI report also said that 3,173.58 hectares of agricultural crops and 5,928.73 hectares of horticultural crops were damaged as per preliminary estimates. As per State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), roads to a length of 1,101.32 km were also damaged.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been morePremium
Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
CUET UG 2022: Phase II exam postponed to 24 to 28 August at some centres; fresh admit cards to be released soon
Cut down GST on handloom and textile, Telangana Industries Minister KTR to Centre
Fearing revenue loss, private liquor traders request Delhi govt to let their vends operate
Taj launches Simmering It Up series of events
‘Kesariya’ from ‘Brahmastra’ recreated in Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar style amuses netizens
UP police mourns loss of explosive detection dog ‘Oli’
100th anniversary of Guru Ka Bagh Morcha: When British atrocities in Amritsar caught international media’s eye
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: India vs NZ in women’s hockey bronze play-off, IND vs AUS cricket final
BMW ‘driven by ex-MLA’ hits multiple vehicles on Geeta Flyover in Delhi, at least three injured
Ukraine: Amnesty International report sparks furor, resignation
Isro analysing status of satellites and SSLV performance after data loss during mission’s final stage
JugJugg Jeeyo cast reunites for a success bash hosted by Karan Johar. Kiara Advani asks, ‘Is there a sequel in the waiting?’