scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Police rescue two men stranded in flood. Watch video

The police said in the tweet that the two men were grazing sheep in Obulareddy Palli Vanka village when they were stranded.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 12:26:19 pm
two men rescued in Andhra Police, two men stranded in flood water, rescue video, indian express The police department tweeted about the rescue operation and said Director General of Police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the efforts of the Kadapa police in saving the men.

Two men stranded in flood water in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district were rescued by police personnel and local residents. The law enforcement agency has shared the clip of the rescue operation on Twitter.

The 43-second clip shows a rescue boat with the two men and others on a rescue boat being pulled with the help of a rope by the local residents along with police personnel. As the boat reaches the shore, a large number of people can be seen waiting for the stranded men.

Watch the video here:

The police said in the tweet that the two men were grazing sheep in Obulareddy Palli Vanka village when they were stranded.

ALSO READ |A job ‘WELL’ done: UP Police save woman who jumped in dried-up well

The police department tweeted about the rescue operation and said Director General of Police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the efforts of the Kadapa police in saving the men.

“#APPolice rescue operation:Two persons while grazing sheeps at #ObulareddyPalli Vanka of Veerapunayani Palli(M) were stranded in flood water.Upon getting information the cops reached the spot immediately, rescued & brought victims to the shore with the help of #rubberboat,” tweeted AP police.

“#DGP Shri K.V.Rajendranath Reddy,IPS appreciates @Kadapa_Police for their #valiant rescue & commitment shown while discharging their duties in the service of public and saving life of two persons,” said Andhra Pradesh Police in another tweet.

The clip has garnered more than 2,800 views on Twitter.

Last month, over two million people were affected in several districts of Andhra Pradesh after the flood flow from the Godavari River crossed the 25.60 lakh cusecs mark, PTI reported.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

The PTI report also said that 3,173.58 hectares of agricultural crops and 5,928.73 hectares of horticultural crops were damaged as per preliminary estimates. As per State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), roads to a length of 1,101.32 km were also damaged.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 12:26:19 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement