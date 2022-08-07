Andhra Pradesh Police rescue two men stranded in flood. Watch video

Two men stranded in flood water in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district were rescued by police personnel and local residents. The law enforcement agency has shared the clip of the rescue operation on Twitter.

The 43-second clip shows a rescue boat with the two men and others on a rescue boat being pulled with the help of a rope by the local residents along with police personnel. As the boat reaches the shore, a large number of people can be seen waiting for the stranded men.

#APPolice rescue operation:Two persons while grazing sheeps at #ObulareddyPalli Vanka of Veerapunayani Palli(M) were stranded in flood water.Upon getting information the cops reached the spot immediately,rescued & brought victims to the shore with the help of #rubberboat.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/HIRj52SQ7r — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) August 4, 2022

The police said in the tweet that the two men were grazing sheep in Obulareddy Palli Vanka village when they were stranded.

#DGP Shri K.V.Rajendranath Reddy,IPS appreciates @Kadapa_Police for their #valiant rescue & commitment shown while discharging their duties in the service of public and saving life of two persons.(2/2) #WeServeWithPrideAndCare — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) August 4, 2022

The police department tweeted about the rescue operation and said Director General of Police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the efforts of the Kadapa police in saving the men.

The clip has garnered more than 2,800 views on Twitter.

Last month, over two million people were affected in several districts of Andhra Pradesh after the flood flow from the Godavari River crossed the 25.60 lakh cusecs mark, PTI reported.

The PTI report also said that 3,173.58 hectares of agricultural crops and 5,928.73 hectares of horticultural crops were damaged as per preliminary estimates. As per State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), roads to a length of 1,101.32 km were also damaged.