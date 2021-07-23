Andhra man erects bronze statue of dog on its 5th death anniversary

July 23, 2021 6:00:22 pm
A man hailing from Andhra Pradesh went above and beyond in expressing love for his deceased dog and erected a bronze statue of the canine on its death anniversary.
According to news agency ANI, Sunkara Jnana Prakasa Rao from Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district erected a bronze statue, to commemorate his dog’s 5th death anniversary.
As per the news agency, Rao and his family groomed the dog for over nine years before it passed away 5 years ago. Since then, the family has been observing the pet’s death anniversary every year.
Apart from the statue, the family also offered special prayers and arranged a lunch for the villagers.
Speaking to the news agency, Rao said, “We considered this animal as our own child. We brought up this animal for many years. It had been cooperative and loyal throughout its life. We are observing the fifth death anniversary today as it is our responsibility.”
