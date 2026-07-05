A labour of love or a hazard? Andhra man builds homemade escalator for wife, sparks debate

A man in Andhra Pradesh has built a homemade escalator to help his wife navigate the stairs in their home. Satti Siva Narayana Reddy, 65, a resident of Arthamuru village in East Godavari district, designed and constructed the escalator for his wife, Satyaveni, 58, who found it increasingly difficult to climb the 21 steps leading to the first floor of their house.
According to a post by Unfolded Bharat, the idea first came to him nearly two years ago when he noticed his wife’s daily struggle with the staircase.
Determined to make her life easier, he began planning a practical solution that he could build using his mechanical expertise. After months of designing, assembling and testing the system, he recently completed the project.
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The video quickly resonated with many users; however, it has amassed mixed reactions. “This man didn’t just build an escalator; he literally redefined what ‘in sickness and in health’ looks like!” a user wrote. “This is a beautiful example of love expressed through creativity. However, I have one small piece of advice: the foot resting sheet should be properly trimmed. If not, it can create a tripping hazard if the saree gets caught on the sharp metal edges. Apologies if I am wrong,” another user commented.
“A chair lift is a safer option. This one appears very interesting but not safe for a person who is not well,” a third user reacted. “She could have worked out her failing muscles. This is not a solution,” a fourth user chimed in.
DISCLAIMER: This report is based on trending social media content and does not constitute an expert recommendation or a professional blueprint for accessibility solutions. Readers should consult certified engineers or medical professionals for approved and safe mobility installations.