A labour of love or a hazard? Andhra man builds homemade escalator for wife, sparks debate

The idea first came to him nearly two years ago when he noticed his wife's daily struggle with the staircase (Photo: @unfoldingbharat/Instagram)

A man in Andhra Pradesh has built a homemade escalator to help his wife navigate the stairs in their home. Satti Siva Narayana Reddy, 65, a resident of Arthamuru village in East Godavari district, designed and constructed the escalator for his wife, Satyaveni, 58, who found it increasingly difficult to climb the 21 steps leading to the first floor of their house.

According to a post by Unfolded Bharat, the idea first came to him nearly two years ago when he noticed his wife’s daily struggle with the staircase.

Andhra man builds homemade escalator for ailing wife

Determined to make her life easier, he began planning a practical solution that he could build using his mechanical expertise. After months of designing, assembling and testing the system, he recently completed the project.