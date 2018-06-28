Andhra MLA sleeps at crematorium to dispel fear of ghosts; garners praise online

The Palakollu MLA spent three night at the crematory to fight the fear of ghosts among workers. (Source: Nimmala Rama Naidu/ Facebook) The Palakollu MLA spent three night at the crematory to fight the fear of ghosts among workers. (Source: Nimmala Rama Naidu/ Facebook)

When superstition and fear of ghosts stopped the refurbishment of an old crematorium in Andhra Pradesh, an MLA adopted a unique method to tackle the situation. Palakollu MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu spent three nights at the crematorium to dispel fears of workers who refused to work at the site. The picture of the MLA sleeping at the crematorium has now gone viral garnering praise from all corners.

“I decided to sleep in the crematorium in order to instill bravery and confidence among the workers, so that they wonder what their problem is if an MLA himself is staying there,” local media quoted him as saying.

The task to modernise the crematorium met many upheavals as construction workers were too nervous to enter the premises amidst regular funerals and partially burnt bodies. Although the state government sanctioned Rs 3 crore last year to revamp it, the work could not progress. Finally, Naidu decided to set an example by sleeping inside the crematorium.

He shared the photos of his stay on his Facebook page and it garnered a lot of attention.

After the pictures and his unusual plan hit headlines in local media, several workers were found at the crematorium the following day.

TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu deserves praise for spending a night at a crematorium where workers had refused to enter after dark to do modernisation work out of fear of ‘spirits’ pic.twitter.com/NLvP2yzNnw — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 24, 2018

Rama Naidu’s efforts are therefore not a local affair. It should attract national attention because his is a fight against frivolous rituals and rampant superstition — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 24, 2018

His efforts were also brought into limelight when Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted his photo and praised him on the micro-blogging site. Many users lauded him and said, “We need more such leaders.”

Excellent, Sri.Rama Naadu.!!!Our people should be shown with action, how to live without fear.!!!!!! — Antham Gopalan (@avgopalan50) June 25, 2018

Right way to fight stupendous thoughts in modern INDIA — Korumilli Veeru (@korumilli_veeru) June 25, 2018

hats off to naidu garu. — sunderarajan (@ndpsr) June 25, 2018

Hat’s of to Rama Naidu ji

Great initiative against stupid superstitions. He should followed by all over India..

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 — मराठा (@Maratha_Nashik) June 25, 2018

@JaiTDP @ncbn Hands off to the MLA Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu, a TDP MLA from A.P.Slept, ate and even took a bath in the crematorium.Message for those politicians who only just claim tall promises of achievements. pic.twitter.com/UHoFyc6VBg — Ibrahim Ghafoori (@ibbughafoori) June 25, 2018

