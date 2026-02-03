Andhra man buys ‘India’s most expensive number plate’ at Rs 2.08 crore for Ignis: ‘Number plate cost more than the car’

A vehicle registration number has just rewritten the rules of luxury collecting in India. The number plate DDC 0001 has been sold for an eye-watering Rs 2.08 crore, making it the most expensive number plate ever auctioned in the country. The sale was conducted through the Big Boy Toyz (BBT) auction app and has quickly become a talking point online.
As reported by Moneycontrol, the winning bid was placed by Kiran Kolpakula, a buyer from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Industry watchers say the purchase reflects a broader shift: ultra-premium collectibles are no longer limited to buyers from Delhi, Mumbai, or other metros, with interest growing rapidly across smaller cities and other regions.
The sale is also a milestone moment for Big Boy Toyz, a brand best known for dealing in used luxury cars. With this auction, the company has formally stepped into the high-end collectables space through its newly launched Auction House vertical.
BBT founder Jatin Ahuja, who previously owned the DDC 0001 plate, described the sale as a strong endorsement of the platform’s credibility. As quoted by Cartoq, Ahuja stressed that trust, authentication, and transparency are crucial when dealing with assets of such high value, adding that serious collectors are emerging from all parts of the country.
🚨 Andhra Pradesh man buys India’s most expensive vehicle number plate ‘DDC 001’ sells for Rs 2.08 crore. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dCFBl2eRwq
— Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) February 2, 2026
Unsurprisingly, the news has taken off on social media, triggering a flood of mixed reactions. An X user remarked, “Should have bought a better vehicle from that amount…. self satisfying. Swag may sometimes make you throw your money down the drain.”
Another had a more celebratory take: “That’s some serious dedication to standing out. Congrats to him for leveling up the license plate game!” A third user summed it up bluntly: “Number plate cost more than the car.”
The Rs 2.08-crore sale comfortably surpasses previous records. In 2025, the number plate HR 88 B 8888 grabbed headlines after being auctioned for Rs 1.17 crore, but that deal collapsed when the bidder failed to pay. The plate was later resold for just Rs 26.7 lakh, leaving DDC 0001 as the undisputed benchmark.
Meanwhile, the BBT Auction House continues to showcase the growing appetite for luxury collectibles. Its current listings include high-profile vehicles such as Shilpa Shetty’s Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Rohit Shetty’s Mercedes-Benz CLA 200d, and Dinesh Karthik’s Range Rover Sport SVR, underlining how status-driven assets are becoming a serious market in their own right.
