Andhra man buys ‘India’s most expensive number plate’ at Rs 2.08 crore for Ignis: ‘Number plate cost more than the car’

A vehicle registration number has just rewritten the rules of luxury collecting in India. The number plate DDC 0001 has been sold for an eye-watering Rs 2.08 crore, making it the most expensive number plate ever auctioned in the country. The sale was conducted through the Big Boy Toyz (BBT) auction app and has quickly become a talking point online.

As reported by Moneycontrol, the winning bid was placed by Kiran Kolpakula, a buyer from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Industry watchers say the purchase reflects a broader shift: ultra-premium collectibles are no longer limited to buyers from Delhi, Mumbai, or other metros, with interest growing rapidly across smaller cities and other regions.

The sale is also a milestone moment for Big Boy Toyz, a brand best known for dealing in used luxury cars. With this auction, the company has formally stepped into the high-end collectables space through its newly launched Auction House vertical.