Andhra man buys ‘India’s most expensive number plate’ at Rs 2.08 crore for Ignis: ‘Number plate cost more than the car’

The Rs 2.08-crore sale comfortably surpasses previous records. In 2025, the plate ‘HR 88 B 8888’ grabbed headlines after being auctioned for Rs 1.17 crore, but that deal collapsed when the bidder failed to pay.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 02:05 PM IST
India’s most expensive number plateThe winning bid was placed by Kiran Kolpakula, a buyer from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
Make us preferred source on Google

A vehicle registration number has just rewritten the rules of luxury collecting in India. The number plate DDC 0001 has been sold for an eye-watering Rs 2.08 crore, making it the most expensive number plate ever auctioned in the country. The sale was conducted through the Big Boy Toyz (BBT) auction app and has quickly become a talking point online.

As reported by Moneycontrol, the winning bid was placed by Kiran Kolpakula, a buyer from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Industry watchers say the purchase reflects a broader shift: ultra-premium collectibles are no longer limited to buyers from Delhi, Mumbai, or other metros, with interest growing rapidly across smaller cities and other regions.
The sale is also a milestone moment for Big Boy Toyz, a brand best known for dealing in used luxury cars. With this auction, the company has formally stepped into the high-end collectables space through its newly launched Auction House vertical.

BBT founder Jatin Ahuja, who previously owned the DDC 0001 plate, described the sale as a strong endorsement of the platform’s credibility. As quoted by Cartoq, Ahuja stressed that trust, authentication, and transparency are crucial when dealing with assets of such high value, adding that serious collectors are emerging from all parts of the country.

Check out the post:

 

Unsurprisingly, the news has taken off on social media, triggering a flood of mixed reactions. An X user remarked, “Should have bought a better vehicle from that amount…. self satisfying. Swag may sometimes make you throw your money down the drain.”

Another had a more celebratory take: “That’s some serious dedication to standing out. Congrats to him for leveling up the license plate game!” A third user summed it up bluntly: “Number plate cost more than the car.”
The Rs 2.08-crore sale comfortably surpasses previous records. In 2025, the number plate HR 88 B 8888 grabbed headlines after being auctioned for Rs 1.17 crore, but that deal collapsed when the bidder failed to pay. The plate was later resold for just Rs 26.7 lakh, leaving DDC 0001 as the undisputed benchmark.

Meanwhile, the BBT Auction House continues to showcase the growing appetite for luxury collectibles. Its current listings include high-profile vehicles such as Shilpa Shetty’s Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Rohit Shetty’s Mercedes-Benz CLA 200d, and Dinesh Karthik’s Range Rover Sport SVR, underlining how status-driven assets are becoming a serious market in their own right.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Facing protests, FIR, ‘Mohammad Deepak’ says: No regrets, someone has to speak up
Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohd Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name?’
trump modi, trade deal, tariffs
C Raja Mohan writes: Resilience and patience helped Delhi weather Trump's tariff storm
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar changed after success, drinking became a problem, says first wife Honey Irani: 'I took time to warm up to Shabana Azmi’
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
steak, tenderloin, Olypub, Olypub latest news
Steak to scandal: Bengal serves humble pie to influencer who tried to stir controversy
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Advertisement
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
SpaceX acquires xAI in record-setting deal as Musk looks to unify AI and space ambitions
SpaceX was already ‌the world's most valuable privately held company, last valued at $800 billion in a recent insider share sale. (Image: Reuters)
Steak to scandal: Bengal serves humble pie to influencer who tried to stir controversy
steak, tenderloin, Olypub, Olypub latest news
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement