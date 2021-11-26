scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
Watch: Andhra boy goes to police station to file complaint against friend for stealing pencils

The cop was heard patiently explaining the little boy to reconsider as the boy at fault will be sent to jail and life will become difficult for him if a case is registered.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 26, 2021 2:11:53 pm
school boy goes to police station, boy complaints to police pencil theft, andhra boy police complaint pencil stealing, viral news, indian expressThe official was heard patiently trying to resolve the matter, winning hearts online.

In an incident that is bringing smiles on everyone’s face, a little boy walked to a police station to lodge a complaint against his classmate for taking his pencil nibs without permission. Now, a video of the cops trying to resolve the matter is melting hearts online.

In the video shared by the Andhra Pradesh Police online, a group of a primary schoolchildren approached Peda Kaduburu police station in Kurnool district to lodge a complaint against their classmate. The clip shows a boy in checkered-shirt claiming that the boy donning a mint green shirt has been stealing stencil nibs from him for days, and that he has now decided to take the matter up with the police.

The police officer is seen listening patiently to the grievances of the boy. When the boy insisted on filing a case, he asks him reconsider as the boy at fault will be sent to jail and life will become difficult for him. Other children were seen bursting into peals of laughter as the police tried to strike a compromise and asking them to shake hands.

Even after shaking hands, the boy continued to insist  on filing a case and calling his parents. However, the police officer assured him once again that the offence  won’t happen again.

The officials asked the accused to study well and hoped the duo can have a cordial relationship.

“It only demonstrates their confidence on #Police who cares and serves all sections of the society in a friendly manner. These testimonies make Police more responsible in functioning with more accountability & transparency to provide the best services at the door step of the people,” the police handle wrote in another tweet.

The sweet video has created a huge buzz online and many were amazed to see the boys interacting with the cops with so much ease  and lauded them for their awareness. Many wondered if the little boy would grow up to become a police officer one day.

