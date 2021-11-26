Watch: Andhra boy goes to police station to file complaint against friend for stealing pencils

In an incident that is bringing smiles on everyone’s face, a little boy walked to a police station to lodge a complaint against his classmate for taking his pencil nibs without permission. Now, a video of the cops trying to resolve the matter is melting hearts online.

In the video shared by the Andhra Pradesh Police online, a group of a primary schoolchildren approached Peda Kaduburu police station in Kurnool district to lodge a complaint against their classmate. The clip shows a boy in checkered-shirt claiming that the boy donning a mint green shirt has been stealing stencil nibs from him for days, and that he has now decided to take the matter up with the police.

The police officer is seen listening patiently to the grievances of the boy. When the boy insisted on filing a case, he asks him reconsider as the boy at fault will be sent to jail and life will become difficult for him. Other children were seen bursting into peals of laughter as the police tried to strike a compromise and asking them to shake hands.

Even after shaking hands, the boy continued to insist on filing a case and calling his parents. However, the police officer assured him once again that the offence won’t happen again.

Even Primary School Children trust #APPolice:

There is a paradigm shift in the attitude,behaviour&sensitivity of AP Police in way of giving confidence& reassurance to the people of #AP

AP Police stays as No1 in #SMARTPolicing in the country in @IPF_ORG Survey 2021 only testifies pic.twitter.com/Zs7CQoqqOI — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 25, 2021

The officials asked the accused to study well and hoped the duo can have a cordial relationship.

“It only demonstrates their confidence on #Police who cares and serves all sections of the society in a friendly manner. These testimonies make Police more responsible in functioning with more accountability & transparency to provide the best services at the door step of the people,” the police handle wrote in another tweet.

The sweet video has created a huge buzz online and many were amazed to see the boys interacting with the cops with so much ease and lauded them for their awareness. Many wondered if the little boy would grow up to become a police officer one day.