14 divers, 22 metres: Andaman Islands set world record for tallest human stack underwater; watch video

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have created another piece of history by setting a new underwater world record, just a day after unfurling the largest national flag underwater.
The latest feat took place at Swaraj Dweep, where a team of scuba divers successfully created the tallest human stack underwater at the Lighthouse dive site. According to the Andaman Chronicle, the attempt was carried out on May 3.
Fourteen divers executed the feat by forming a vertical human stack measuring 22.3 metres in height. The formation was maintained underwater for three minutes. The report stated that the initiative was organised as part of efforts to promote the islands as a premier destination for scuba diving and underwater tourism.
The dive was led by D K Joshi, who also participated in the record attempt.
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The video has taken the internet by storm. “Great… To stand under 21.3m is itself a biggest achievement and cherry on cake is timeline.. Absolutely Great.. Adorable india. Mera bharat mahaan,” an Instagram user wrote. “Such a proud moment,” another commented.
“Proud to be Andamanian. Amazing feat achieved,” a third user reacted.
The achievement came a day after another record-setting event on May 2, when the largest national flag, measuring 60 × 40 m, was unfurled underwater at Radhanagar Beach. Both events were organised by the Andaman and Nicobar administration to showcase the region’s marine beauty and adventure tourism potential.
The record attempt was supported by multiple agencies, including the tourism department, Andaman and Nicobar police, forest department, Navy, and Coast Guard, along with divers from various diving centres across the islands, the report added.
DISCLAIMER: Scuba diving and advanced underwater formations involve inherent physical risks; individuals should seek certified training and professional guidance before attempting any underwater activities.