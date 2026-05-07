14 divers, 22 metres: Andaman Islands set world record for tallest human stack underwater; watch video

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have created another piece of history by setting a new underwater world record, just a day after unfurling the largest national flag underwater.

The latest feat took place at Swaraj Dweep, where a team of scuba divers successfully created the tallest human stack underwater at the Lighthouse dive site. According to the Andaman Chronicle, the attempt was carried out on May 3.

Fourteen divers executed the feat by forming a vertical human stack measuring 22.3 metres in height. The formation was maintained underwater for three minutes. The report stated that the initiative was organised as part of efforts to promote the islands as a premier destination for scuba diving and underwater tourism.