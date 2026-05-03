Andaman and Nicobar sets Guinness record with world’s largest underwater national flag; viral video captures moment

More than 200 divers took part, including three school students – Fateh Jahaan Singh, 16, Lavanya Eira, 15, and Ranvijay Singh, 14 – who were among the youngest participants.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands marked a remarkable achievement on Saturday, earning a Guinness World Record after unveiling the world’s largest underwater national flag at Radhanagar Beach.

The giant Tricolour, stretching roughly 60 by 40 metres, was carefully laid out in the sea in a highly coordinated effort at Swaraj Dweep (formerly Havelock Island). The operation brought together multiple agencies and a large team of trained divers to execute the challenging task.

Lieutenant Governor D K Joshi, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar, and Director General of Police H S Dhaliwal were present at the site, alongside other senior officials, to witness the moment.