Andaman and Nicobar sets Guinness record with world’s largest underwater national flag; viral video captures moment

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The Andaman and Nicobar Islands marked a remarkable achievement on Saturday, earning a Guinness World Record after unveiling the world’s largest underwater national flag at Radhanagar Beach.
The giant Tricolour, stretching roughly 60 by 40 metres, was carefully laid out in the sea in a highly coordinated effort at Swaraj Dweep (formerly Havelock Island). The operation brought together multiple agencies and a large team of trained divers to execute the challenging task.
Lieutenant Governor D K Joshi, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar, and Director General of Police H S Dhaliwal were present at the site, alongside other senior officials, to witness the moment.
Teams from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, Forest Department, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard joined hands with scuba divers from several diving centres to carry out the underwater unfurling. More than 200 divers took part, including three school students – Fateh Jahaan Singh, 16, Lavanya Eira, 15, and Ranvijay Singh, 14 – who were among the youngest participants, according to PTI.
A video of the event has since gone viral, showing participants carrying the flag on their shoulders before spreading it underwater.
Guinness World Record for largest national flag underwater set at Andaman’s Radhanagar beach.
Indian tri-colour measuring 60m x 40m unfurled. pic.twitter.com/55IEFfAlf4
— News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) May 2, 2026
The clip drew widespread reactions online. One user wrote, “The last video i watched about this didn’t do the justice of how big of a feat this was! That’s a huge flag.” Another commented, “A proud showcase of scale, coordination, and maritime spirit – putting Andaman and Nicobar Islands once again in the global spotlight for adventure and record-breaking feats.”
As per PTI, at 10:35 am, Guinness World Records adjudicator Rishi Nath officially verified the achievement and handed over the certificate to Joshi.
अंडमान-निकोबार के राधानगर बीच पर भारत ने समुद्र की गहराइयों में सबसे बड़ा राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराकर गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया।
223 गोताखोरों की टीम ने इस मिशन को सफल बनाया, जिसमें नौसेना, पुलिस और अन्य एजेंसियों ने भाग लिया।
यह उपलब्धि देश के साहस, एकता और समर्पण का प्रतीक है।… pic.twitter.com/LWUo9CkPtE
— PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) May 2, 2026
Speaking at the event, Joshi commended everyone involved, highlighting their teamwork and dedication, and described the feat as another milestone in the islands’ growing list of distinctive accomplishments.
The administration is now preparing for another attempt on Sunday – aiming to set a record for the ‘Tallest Human Stack’ at the Lighthouse dive site on Swaraj Dweep, with senior officials, including the Lieutenant Governor, expected to attend.
Disclaimer: This article highlights a factual reporting of a national achievement and record-breaking event intended for informational purposes.