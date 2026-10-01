‘Shivering with happiness’: Anant Ambani offers to fund Rs 9 crore treatment for 23-month-old Vedansh

A fundraising effort for 23-month-old Vedansh Singh, who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, received a major boost after social media influencer Mayuresh Gujar said Anant Ambani had offered to cover the child’s treatment expenses.
Vedansh, who requires treatment estimated to cost around Rs 9 crore, had become the focus of a fundraising campaign led by Mumbai-based Gujar, 26, and his team. Their appeals across Mumbai had helped raise around Rs 2.22 crore towards the treatment.
Gujar recently shared a video recounting how the campaign had taken an unexpected turn during a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja (a revered Ganesh idol in Mumbai) on September 21. According to him, Ambani noticed the team’s banners, stopped his car and spoke to them for nearly five minutes.
“Humara mission successful raha (Our mission is successful),” Gujar says in the viral video. “Only one person could change this mission. Just a 1% chance. But that was enough,” he wrote in the caption.
Sharing details of the interaction, Gujar said, “Anant Ambani sir spoke to us for almost 5 minutes. I explained everything about Vedansh and our mission. He then told us that whatever the expense of Vedansh’s treatment is, he will take care of it, and asked us to get Vedansh to their hospital. We exchanged numbers.”
For Gujar and his team, the moment came after weeks of campaigning for the toddler’s treatment. “We were literally shivering with happiness. Every sleepless night, every exhausting day, the rain, the heat, everything suddenly felt worth it,” Gujar said.
The team is now waiting to hear from Ambani’s side before Vedansh’s treatment can begin. “We are still waiting for confirmation from their team, but we hope to connect soon and begin the procedure. Vedansh is now 23 months old, and every moment matters.”
“One thing this mission taught me: NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE,” Gujar added.
View this post on Instagram
The video has since garnered more than six million views, with several users congratulating Gujar and his team in the comments.
“From ₹2 Cr to completing ₹9 Cr today. what a journey! You made us believe that where there is a will, there is a way. God bless you and everyone who stood by this journey,” one user wrote.
“This gave me goosebumps Anant ambani is a ambani for a reason,” another commented.
“This man Anant ambani is proving every haters wrong,” read another comment.
“Bless you for all the effort that u have put in… and bless Anant Ambani too, what a gentleman,” a fourth user wrote.