‘Shivering with happiness’: Anant Ambani offers to fund Rs 9 crore treatment for 23-month-old Vedansh

The team is now waiting to hear from Ambani’s side before Vedansh’s treatment can begin.

A fundraising effort for 23-month-old Vedansh Singh, who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, received a major boost after social media influencer Mayuresh Gujar said Anant Ambani had offered to cover the child’s treatment expenses.

Vedansh, who requires treatment estimated to cost around Rs 9 crore, had become the focus of a fundraising campaign led by Mumbai-based Gujar, 26, and his team. Their appeals across Mumbai had helped raise around Rs 2.22 crore towards the treatment.

Gujar recently shared a video recounting how the campaign had taken an unexpected turn during a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja (a revered Ganesh idol in Mumbai) on September 21. According to him, Ambani noticed the team’s banners, stopped his car and spoke to them for nearly five minutes.