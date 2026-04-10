Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link lights up with ‘Happy Birthday Anant Ambani Ji’ tribute, video goes viral: WATCH

Ahead of Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday on April 10, the Mumbai landmark was illuminated with his image along with a glowing message

The iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link, known for lighting up on special occasions, turned into a striking birthday tribute this week. Ahead of Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday on April 10, the Mumbai landmark was illuminated with his image along with a glowing message that read, “Happy birthday Anant Ambani ji.”

Videos of the large-scale display quickly spread online, drawing attention from across the city. The visuals showed the sea link transformed into a personalised spectacle, something many onlookers stopped to capture and share. “Anant seva foundation, Mumbai,” reads the message illuminated on the sea-link.

News agency Press Trust of India (PTI) also posted a clip on X, noting that the tribute was organised ahead of the birthday of the Reliance Industries executive director. Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is celebrating the milestone on April 10.