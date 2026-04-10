Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link lights up with ‘Happy Birthday Anant Ambani Ji’ tribute, video goes viral: WATCH

The iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link, known for lighting up on special occasions, turned into a striking birthday tribute this week. Ahead of Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday on April 10, the Mumbai landmark was illuminated with his image along with a glowing message that read, “Happy birthday Anant Ambani ji.”
Videos of the large-scale display quickly spread online, drawing attention from across the city. The visuals showed the sea link transformed into a personalised spectacle, something many onlookers stopped to capture and share. “Anant seva foundation, Mumbai,” reads the message illuminated on the sea-link.
News agency Press Trust of India (PTI) also posted a clip on X, noting that the tribute was organised ahead of the birthday of the Reliance Industries executive director. Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is celebrating the milestone on April 10.
VIDEO | Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated ahead of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani’s birthday.
Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, will celebrate his 31st… pic.twitter.com/0AaK4FRWFz
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2026
The video has since gone viral, sparking a mix of reactions online. While one user quipped, “Oh Burj Khalifa Andheri Version,” others simply shared birthday wishes for him.
Celebrations are expected to take place in Jamnagar, where several Bollywood stars—including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt—have already joined the Ambani family.
Alongside the festivities, Anant has also announced a set of charitable initiatives. According to an ANI report, around Rs 18 crore has been allocated towards temple development and animal welfare in Kerala, including donations to the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and Guruvayur Temple, as well as restoration work for the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram.