Anand Mahindra has a witty reply to a query about keeping a money plant in office

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, on Tuesday tweeted urging people to keep indoor plants in their workplaces to make it a brighter and greener place. While many followers shared their thoughts about the eco-friendly initiative, Mahindra had a witty reply for one Twitter user when asked about using money plants in offices.

Talking about a Mahindra Rise initiative about using indoor plants that help purify the air in office space, the Mahindra Group’s chairman tweeted, “This isn’t rocket science…most of you know these plants…but why not add one of them to your workspace today?”

This isn’t rocket science…most of you know these plants…but why not add one of them to your workspace today? https://t.co/GmBZ6JQeQU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2019

While many shared photos of their green workstations, one person asked Mahindra to share his thoughts about using money plants for the cause. His sassy reply to the user with a philosophical line was praised.

“Ussey aap ka jeb to bhar jaayega magar dil nahin! (With that your pockets might be full but not your heart),” the businessman tweeted.

Ussey aap ka jeb to bhar jaayega magar dil nahin! https://t.co/IDmWHf3NJX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2019

The tweet caught the attention of people online, just like many of his previous witty replies.

This is what i call witts with a bit of sass https://t.co/cz9wJkJ9WY — Uday Tyagi (@tyagi_uday) March 26, 2019

The humor in some people never dies.@anandmahindra sir.

Handling such a huge company and still being so calm and friendly.

We need more people like you. https://t.co/WF991lN08G — Dhananjay Bomidi (@DBomidi) March 26, 2019

Sir

Aapke reply se hi dil bhar gaya 😊🙏 — Rushi (@Rushi_Me) March 26, 2019

Bahut Hard 👊 — Nanda(kr.) (@meitei0007) March 26, 2019

I am sure Sir knows what ‘Money Plant’ is, his sense of humor is amazing added with deeper meaning !! — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) March 26, 2019

So right sir, having that, what money can’t buy is a fortune! — Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) March 26, 2019

