Anand Mahindra’s viral post saluting working women is winning hearts online

While the fight for gender equality at the workplace is going on in many countries, work division in terms of household chores is seldom discussed. However, when the chairman of the Mahindra group Anand Mahindra was put in charge of babysitting his one-year-old grandson, he acknowledged the difficulties faced by women and took to social media to salute women and initiated a conversation on gender equality.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra posted an image that featured formally dressed men and women on a race track. While for the men the track was clear, the path was filled with several domestic obstacles for women.

“I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts,” Mahindra captioned the image he shared.

I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts pic.twitter.com/2EJjDcK1BR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 5, 2019

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many praising Mahindra for acknowledging the contribution and hard work of women. “At least some one realise the everyday reality of a woman ‘s life. We work twice as hard to get half the recognition a man will get for less if not more than the effort we make,” read one of the many comments on the viral tweet.

Gr8 Tweet for the successive journey of Working Women sir.. https://t.co/kxFR9W9vYp — Kali Charan Meena (@mothiyaKC) February 7, 2019

And thats exactly why we need gender equality at home leading to gender equality at work#theworkingwoman #genderequalityhttps://t.co/MSykAWe9W4 https://t.co/vYDHcnsBeA — theworkingwoman (@theworkingwoma1) February 7, 2019

A harsh reality of our times https://t.co/Brz3ccXq5r — Amna Durrani (@MinaDurrani) February 7, 2019

At least some one realise the everyday reality of a woman ‘s life. We work twice as hard to get half the recognition a man will get for less if not more than the effort we make https://t.co/AF27s3bvpK — Gargi Bhattacharjee (@aami10) February 7, 2019

And now I hope organisations as well realise this and not just put ‘policies’ in pdfs which don’t really change any groud realities or the barriers that we face every single day at the workplace. https://t.co/7fkpggeaws — Nabanita Dhar (@nabanita21) February 7, 2019

And now I hope organisations as well realise this and not just put ‘policies’ in pdfs which don’t really change any groud realities or the barriers that we face every single day at the workplace. https://t.co/7fkpggeaws — Nabanita Dhar (@nabanita21) February 7, 2019