Anand Mahindra’s viral post saluting working women is winning hearts online

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra posted an image that featured formally dressed men and women on a race track. While, for the men the track was clear but for the women, the path was filled with several domestic obstacles.

Anand Mahindra acknowledged the difficulties faced by women and took to social media to salute working women.

While the fight for gender equality at the workplace is going on in many countries, work division in terms of household chores is seldom discussed. However, when the chairman of the Mahindra group Anand Mahindra was put in charge of babysitting his one-year-old grandson, he acknowledged the difficulties faced by women and took to social media to salute women and initiated a conversation on gender equality.

“I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts,” Mahindra captioned the image he shared.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many praising Mahindra for acknowledging the contribution and hard work of women. “At least some one realise the everyday reality of a woman ‘s life. We work twice as hard to get half the recognition a man will get for less if not more than the effort we make,” read one of the many comments on the viral tweet.

