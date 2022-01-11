scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Must Read

Spectacular sunsets from Mumbai to Missouri: Anand Mahindra’s Twitter thread turns ‘World Cup’ of sunsets

The Mahindra group CEO compared a picture of sunset in Alibaug with a Rothko painting, and inspired people to share photos of spectacular sunsets from across the world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 6:23:39 pm
The Twitter thread became a chronicle of sunsets from small villages in Madhya Pradesh to Sydney in Australia. (Source: Anand Mahindra / Twitter)

Mahindra Group CEO, Anand Mahindra, sure has a knack for engaging his Twitter audience. On Tuesday morning, the billionaire tweeted a beautiful photo of a sunset in Alibaug. He compared the view with a Mark Rothko painting. His innocuous tweet somehow inspired people to share stunning sunset pictures from around the world. The tweets offered people a much-needed respite by showcasing soothing sunset views.

Soon the thread became a beautiful chronicle of sunsets from small villages in Madhya Pradesh to Sydney in Australia. The CEO also retweeted some of the photographs and said in a tweet “Whoa! This is turning into a ‘World Cup’ of sunsets. All teams/entries welcome, in that case!”

While sharing the last RT of the sunset thread, he said, “And let me make this the last RT. Because, at the end of the day, the most important & memorable sunsets are not necessarily those that are the most visually spectacular, but those that are part of our own, personal experiences.”

Due to heavy pollution in Indian cities, a clear sky has become a rarity that only makes splendid sunsets and sunrises even more precious.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement