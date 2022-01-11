Spectacular sunsets from Mumbai to Missouri: Anand Mahindra’s Twitter thread turns ‘World Cup’ of sunsets

Mahindra Group CEO, Anand Mahindra, sure has a knack for engaging his Twitter audience. On Tuesday morning, the billionaire tweeted a beautiful photo of a sunset in Alibaug. He compared the view with a Mark Rothko painting. His innocuous tweet somehow inspired people to share stunning sunset pictures from around the world. The tweets offered people a much-needed respite by showcasing soothing sunset views.

A few days ago, social media was inundated with pics of Mumbai’s clear post-shower sky & spectacular sunset. Never too late to join that bandwagon! Pic on the left was apparently somewhere in Alibaug. A Rothko painting (on the right) come to life-or is it the other way around?? pic.twitter.com/7PTepGHXxJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2022

Soon the thread became a beautiful chronicle of sunsets from small villages in Madhya Pradesh to Sydney in Australia. The CEO also retweeted some of the photographs and said in a tweet “Whoa! This is turning into a ‘World Cup’ of sunsets. All teams/entries welcome, in that case!”

Whoa! This is turning into a ‘World Cup’ of sunsets. All teams/entries welcome, in that case! 😊 https://t.co/hmLtHRoPQD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2022

While sharing the last RT of the sunset thread, he said, “And let me make this the last RT. Because, at the end of the day, the most important & memorable sunsets are not necessarily those that are the most visually spectacular, but those that are part of our own, personal experiences.”

And let me make this the last RT. Because, at the end of the day, the most important & memorable sunsets are not necessarily those that are the most visually spectacular, but those that are part of our own, personal experiences.. https://t.co/g88YLVDENe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2022

For me, mountain sunsets slightly better than those on the beaches.

Picture clicked in December from Kurseong, Darjeeling. pic.twitter.com/c1TPOSUdbc — Sylvester (@SylvesterTamang) January 11, 2022

The beauty of nature cannot be painted in just strips of colours and given some name ‘Rothko’ 🙃 This watercolour of a sunrise was done by me a few years back 😊

👇 pic.twitter.com/yp3DtaLmOI — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) January 11, 2022

Below are my paintings … Have a look sir 😊 pic.twitter.com/tnFa7grN5P — Anuj Samdadiya (@Anujjain0612) January 11, 2022

@anandmahindra Sir, I am living in Sydney. This is a picture I clicked a couple of years ago. pic.twitter.com/xFXSkbFbUy — Usha Rajesh (@Usharaj2k) January 11, 2022

Due to heavy pollution in Indian cities, a clear sky has become a rarity that only makes splendid sunsets and sunrises even more precious.