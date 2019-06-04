Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘road roller massage’ starts laughing riot on social media

After #JCBKiKhudayi that inspired memes and jokes involving the British company’s excavators, Indians on social media were in splits after a photo of a road-roller went viral. Shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra, the image showed an advertisement on one of the machine’s giant wheels advertising body massage services.

Known for his penchant of sharing unusual and quirky things online, the Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, “Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments.”

“(The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!)” the businessman added in his tweet.

Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments… (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!) pic.twitter.com/92UIQaCmhq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2019

The tongue in cheek tweet garnered a lot of attention online. Many shared their own interpretation of the ad and its placement, lauding the person responsible for it as “genius”.

