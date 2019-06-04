Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘road roller massage’ starts laughing riot on social mediahttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/anand-mahindras-tweet-on-road-roller-massage-starts-laughing-riot-online-5764164/

Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘road roller massage’ starts laughing riot on social media

The tongue in cheek tweet garnered a lot of attention online. Many shared their own interpretation of the ad and its placement, lauding the person responsible for it as "genius".

anand mahindra, anand mahindra funny tweets, anand mahindra whatsapp wonderbox, jcb memes, anand mahindra road roller massage, funny ads, indian express
The photo quickly went viral and many lauded the person responsible for pasting the ad for amazing marketing skill.

After #JCBKiKhudayi that inspired memes and jokes involving the British company’s excavators, Indians on social media were in splits after a photo of a road-roller went viral. Shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra, the image showed an advertisement on one of the machine’s giant wheels advertising body massage services.

Known for his penchant of sharing unusual and quirky things online, the Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, “Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments.”

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra’s reply to man who asked ‘kitna deti hai?’ earns him praise

“(The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!)” the businessman added in his tweet.

The tongue in cheek tweet garnered a lot of attention online. Many shared their own interpretation of the ad and its placement, lauding the person responsible for it as “genius”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: As India gears up for first match, Indian fans mock delay
2 Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Bowles wins the Internet with her wink during Trump’s UK visit
3 #CricketWorldCup is the latest trend among TikTok users; funny videos go viral