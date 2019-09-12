Anand Mahindra’s tweet helps Tamil Nadu woman selling idlis for Re 1 each get gas connection

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is not just known for his penchant for witty tweets and sharing innovative ideas on Twitter, but also reaching out to those who are involved in goodwill work. Recently, one of his tweets helped an elderly woman who runs an idli shop in a remote village in Tamil Nadu get an LPG connection.

He recently shared a video of 80-year-old Kamalathal, who sells idlis in Combaitore district for just Re 1 each. She has been serving idlis for the last 30 years at a low cost so that they daily wage workers can afford them.

Praising the octogenarian for her services, Mahindra was also concerned about her using fuelwood as fumes are not healthy. “I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove,” he wrote online.

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

Many lauded Mahindra for his proposal but also added that she ran her shop using forest firewood as it’s cheap or available for free. While others argued that getting a gas connection is easy but refilling the cylinder might be an issue for her.

I’m happy to support the continued supply of LPG. Our company teams in the area will, I’m sure, be happy to provide assistance too. https://t.co/ccUnIBCfGN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2019

The wood smoke isn’t good for her health. She can make the choice though. https://t.co/Kcw7ByvRu4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2019

As the tweet went viral, it even caught the eye of the local LPG distributors who in turn reached out to the woman and provided her with a stove and cylinder. It even garnered attention from Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gases, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Salute the spirit and commitment of Kamalathal. Glad to having helped her through local OMC officers in getting LPG connection. Society must empower such hard working people who defy all odds. https://t.co/ZBCsnPqdpA — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 11, 2019

Mahindra took to Twitter to thank the agency for their support to her small but impactful business and reiterated his promise to help with the refill. “As I have already stated, I am happy to support her continuing costs of using LPG,” he wrote.

This is superb. Thank you Bharat Gas Coimbatore for giving this gift of health to Kamalathal.

As I have already stated, I am happy to support her continuing costs of using LPG…And thank you @dpradhanbjp for your concern and thoughtfulness https://t.co/tpHEDxA0R3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2019

People were touched by the gesture of the LPG company and also thanked Mahindra for catering a positive change.

