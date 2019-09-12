Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra's tweet helps Tamil Nadu woman selling idlis for Re 1 each get gas connection

Anand Mahindra’s tweet helps Tamil Nadu woman selling idlis for Re 1 each get gas connection

Mahindra took to Twitter to thank the agency for their support to her small but impactful business and reiterated his promise to help with the refill. "As I have already stated, I am happy to support her continuing costs of using LPG," he wrote.

Local suppliers of Bharat Petroleum reached out to the woman and presented her with stove and cylinder.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is not just known for his penchant for witty tweets and sharing innovative ideas on Twitter, but also reaching out to those who are involved in goodwill work. Recently, one of his tweets helped an elderly woman who runs an idli shop in a remote village in Tamil Nadu get an LPG connection.

He recently shared a video of 80-year-old Kamalathal,  who sells idlis in Combaitore district for just Re 1 each. She has been serving idlis for the last 30 years at a low cost so that they daily wage workers can afford them.

Praising the octogenarian for her services, Mahindra was also concerned about her using fuelwood as fumes are not healthy. “I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove,” he wrote online.

Many lauded Mahindra for his proposal but also added that she ran her shop using forest firewood as it’s cheap or available for free. While others argued that getting a gas connection is easy but refilling the cylinder might be an issue for her.

As the tweet went viral, it even caught the eye of the local LPG distributors who in turn reached out to the woman and provided her with a stove and cylinder. It even garnered attention from Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gases, Dharmendra Pradhan.

People were touched by the gesture of the LPG company and also thanked Mahindra for catering a positive change.

