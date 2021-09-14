scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Struck by pandemic blues, Anand Mahindra wants to experience ‘the real thing’ again

Many were reminded of their good old childhood days after watching the viral clip and tweeted that they couldn't wait for the pandemic to be over.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 14, 2021 1:13:48 pm
Covid-19, covid pandemic Anand Mahindra cricket viral post, Anand Mahindra post children playing cricket Twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsThe video features four kids watching a cricket match on a television screen.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who frequently treats his social media audience with witty and introspective tweets, recently shared an old video of children playing cricket.

“An old video. But it reminded me today of how the pandemic has forced us to put a ‘screen’ in front of every activity. I want to crawl through that screen and experience the ‘real’ thing again,” tweeted Mahindra while sharing the video.

The video, which has gone viral on social media again, features the children watching a cricket match on a television screen. However, moments later, when one of the players on the television screen hits the ball, it comes right out of the screen. The ball is caught by one of the kids who is watching the match. Watch the video to know what happens next:

Since being shared online, Mahindra’s post has garnered 185.3k views, 11.6k likes and 1,038 retweets. The clip has also triggered several reactions by netizens who were reminded of their childhood days; several said they couldn’t wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to be over.

