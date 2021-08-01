scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 01, 2021
Anand Mahindra’s Sunday ‘exercise routine’ is giving netizens a headache

In the 2.20-minute clip, which has now gone viral on the microblogging website, gymnasts from around the world are seen skillfully taking part in the championship.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2021 1:31:58 pm
Garnering over 40 thousand views, the video has triggered a plethora of reactions from netizens.

Anand Mahindra seems to have found a perfect exercise routine to do on lazy days.

In his latest tweet, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra tweeted a compilation video of a tumbling event at the 2018 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships along with a caption that read, “If you are the type that feels lazy on a Sunday to do your exercise routine, then here’s a solution: Like me, store this clip, watch it at least twice and I assure you, at the end, you will be exhausted and every muscle in your body will feel exercised.”

In the 2.20-minute clip, which has now gone viral on the microblogging website, gymnasts from around the world are seen skillfully taking part in the championships.

Tumbling, also known as power tumbling, is a gymnastics discipline where participants perform a series of acrobatic skills such as rolls, twists, handsprings, or somersaults down a 25 metres long sprung track. It is included as an event within trampoline gymnastics.

Watch the video here:

Garnering over 40 thousand views, the video has triggered a plethora of reactions from netizens with some complaining of a headache after watching the clip. “I was feeling giddy at the end of it. It was too much to handle, isn’t it?” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

