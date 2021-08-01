Anand Mahindra’s Sunday ‘exercise routine’ is giving netizens a headache

Garnering over 40 thousand views, the video has triggered a plethora of reactions from netizens.

Anand Mahindra seems to have found a perfect exercise routine to do on lazy days.

In his latest tweet, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra tweeted a compilation video of a tumbling event at the 2018 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships along with a caption that read, “If you are the type that feels lazy on a Sunday to do your exercise routine, then here’s a solution: Like me, store this clip, watch it at least twice and I assure you, at the end, you will be exhausted and every muscle in your body will feel exercised.”

In the 2.20-minute clip, which has now gone viral on the microblogging website, gymnasts from around the world are seen skillfully taking part in the championships.

Tumbling, also known as power tumbling, is a gymnastics discipline where participants perform a series of acrobatic skills such as rolls, twists, handsprings, or somersaults down a 25 metres long sprung track. It is included as an event within trampoline gymnastics.

If you are the type that feels lazy on a Sunday to do your exercise routine, then here’s a solution: Like me, store this clip, watch it at least twice & I assure you, at the end, you will be exhausted & every muscle in your body will feel exercised… pic.twitter.com/V8bq9unemM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2021

Garnering over 40 thousand views, the video has triggered a plethora of reactions from netizens with some complaining of a headache after watching the clip. “I was feeling giddy at the end of it. It was too much to handle, isn’t it?” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Is it this fast or video is fast forwarded 🤪 Unbelievably talented. — Akash Jain (@Aakaashsays) August 1, 2021

I watched it last night…and all my muscles are aching till now — Colonel AS🇮🇳 (@ZeOldMonk) August 1, 2021

My head started spinning 😐 — Dr Sumeet Shah (@DrSumeetShah) August 1, 2021

I am feeling my brain is mixed up now 🤸🚶🤸🛌 — R Pruthvi (@r_pruthvi) August 1, 2021

I don’t think any muscle will remain after this exercise either.😊 — SUNIL GUPTA (@sunil_gupta24) August 1, 2021

Woah… Just looking at them my head is spinning. Simply flipped me over — jitendra vashani (@jeet36) August 1, 2021

I feel dizzy just seeing them 🤯 — Sumant Tanwar (@SumantTanwar) August 1, 2021

My head is spinning Baap re baap — Ravi Prakash 🇮🇳 (@RPA_SUNLIGHT) August 1, 2021