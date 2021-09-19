‘Never underestimate power of our local champions’: Mahindra’s post on Kellogg’s ‘upma’ goes viral

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s tweets often leaves his followers amused and the latest one featuring Kellogg’s ‘upma’ has left desi netizens ROFL-ing!

Taking to the microblogging website, Mahindra posted a meme on the American multinational food manufacturing company and how it had adapted to the Indian market over the years.

Featuring Kellogg’s ready-to-eat-in-3-minutes ‘Upma’ stacked on a shelf, the meme caption read, “Kellogg’s came to India challenging that they will change the breakfast habits of all Indians. 10-years later, this happened.”

In his post, Mahindra wrote, “Kellogg’s has been here for longer than a decade. So this is dated but the meme is going around now. And the sentiment endures.” “Never underestimate the power of our local ‘champions’,” he added.

Read the full post here:

Kellogg’s has been here for longer than a decade. So this is dated but the meme is going around now. And the sentiment endures. Never underestimate the power of our local ‘champions.’ pic.twitter.com/qnm64FyC4L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2021

According to the company’s official website, Kellogg India opened its first manufacturing plant in Mumbai. Since its inception, the brand has aimed to target the breakfast market with easy-to-make cereals and convenience foods. In its attempt to adapt to the local market and create edibles that are more suited to the Indian palate, Kellogg India launched its breakfast product Kellogg’s Upma early last year.

Mahindra’s tweet instantly caught the attention of netizens, who were quick to share their views on the meme. While many were amused, others commented that it wasn’t as simple to change the eating habits of Indians.

“Our recipes have evolved over 1000s of years. A new recipe can’t just paradrop and take over like Hollywood movie,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Western foods have the expire dates but our local street foods are the champions. Love #Cuttack #Dahibara_Aludam — Anand Kumar Panda (@Anand23230) September 19, 2021

Same happened with McD now they sell Tikki Burger and Paneer Wrap — vinayak (@vinayaknsingh) September 19, 2021

Kellogg’s said change , not replace , and they did add wonderful products to our breakfast. — MMR (@chairmansahab) September 19, 2021

The beauty is they have branded a local product and they are showing willingness to adapt. How many Indian retailers have done that? I applaud Kellogg’s for expanding their product portfolio. — Biswajeet J Pattnaik (Biswa) (@Beastwaa) September 19, 2021

We are Indians no one can change our habit of eating roti,Chawla,daal,sabji,chokha,idli,poha,sambar,upma…list goes on n on…😂 — Azad (@azad1586) September 19, 2021

After few years, our next gen will believe that upma was invented by kellogs !!! That that recipe should be with that that local brands… — Krishna Kumar (@KKadyar) September 19, 2021

Kellogg was forced to adapt and market food priducts of local taste and habbits.But they may be successful to some extent to enter their products to niche customers. — Neeraj Kumar Verma (@nkvneeraj1) September 19, 2021