Sunday, September 19, 2021
‘Never underestimate power of our local champions’: Mahindra’s post on Kellogg’s ‘upma’ goes viral

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra's tweet on how the American company had adapted to the Indian market instantly caught the attention of netizens

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 19, 2021 8:23:18 pm
anand mahindra Kellogg's upma viral meme trending, anand mahindra meme, anand mahindra tweet, indian express, indian express newsWhile many were amused, others commented that it wasn't as simple to change the eating habits of Indians.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s tweets often leaves his followers amused and the latest one featuring Kellogg’s ‘upma’ has left desi netizens ROFL-ing!

Taking to the microblogging website, Mahindra posted a meme on the American multinational food manufacturing company and how it had adapted to the Indian market over the years.

Featuring Kellogg’s ready-to-eat-in-3-minutes ‘Upma’ stacked on a shelf, the meme caption read, “Kellogg’s came to India challenging that they will change the breakfast habits of all Indians. 10-years later, this happened.”

In his post, Mahindra wrote, “Kellogg’s has been here for longer than a decade. So this is dated but the meme is going around now. And the sentiment endures.” “Never underestimate the power of our local ‘champions’,” he added.



According to the company’s official website, Kellogg India opened its first manufacturing plant in Mumbai. Since its inception, the brand has aimed to target the breakfast market with easy-to-make cereals and convenience foods. In its attempt to adapt to the local market and create edibles that are more suited to the Indian palate, Kellogg India launched its breakfast product Kellogg’s Upma early last year.

Mahindra’s tweet instantly caught the attention of netizens, who were quick to share their views on the meme. While many were amused, others commented that it wasn’t as simple to change the eating habits of Indians.

“Our recipes have evolved over 1000s of years. A new recipe can’t just paradrop and take over like Hollywood movie,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

