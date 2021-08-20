scorecardresearch
Friday, August 20, 2021
‘A dabba service in US?’: Anand Mahindra spots woman carrying steel dabba in New York, lights up desi internet

Anand Mahindra, who is currently in the US, was at New York's famous Central Park when he spotted a woman carrying the steel tiffin box in her hand, most likely on her way to office.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 20, 2021 12:56:21 pm
anand mahindra, anand mahindra dabba wali, anand mahindra steel dabba photo, anand mahindra new york, viral news, funny news, just desi things, indian expressMany agreed that it's just desi things and tried to guess what food was inside.

It’s often said you can an Indian out of India but never India out of an Indian. Proving this maxim, Anand Mahindra shared the very desi steel ka dabba, or a steel tiffin box, being carried by a woman on the other side of the world, in the US.

The business tycoon spotted a woman carrying a basic tiffin box during his walks and couldn’t stop from sharing his joy with his followers on Twitter. The 66-year-old businessman is currently in the US. He was at New York’s famous Central Park when he spotted a woman carrying the steel tiffin box in her hand, most likely on her way to office.

“New York, Central Park. Dabba walli,” Anand Mahindra tweeted, sharing the image that has now gone viral, as many reminisced about their school days.

Steel boxes, a common household item across India, not just used by children to take tiffin to schools but also adults, soon caught the attention of many online. For some, mostly Indians living outside, the photo triggered nostalgia. Many joked how they have been bringing back such boxes from India during their visits.

Others simply joined the conversation with other amusing things they have spotted in a foreign country, sharing photos and many jokes. Many also started guessing the contents inside.

