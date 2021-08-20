‘A dabba service in US?’: Anand Mahindra spots woman carrying steel dabba in New York, lights up desi internet

It’s often said you can an Indian out of India but never India out of an Indian. Proving this maxim, Anand Mahindra shared the very desi steel ka dabba, or a steel tiffin box, being carried by a woman on the other side of the world, in the US.

The business tycoon spotted a woman carrying a basic tiffin box during his walks and couldn’t stop from sharing his joy with his followers on Twitter. The 66-year-old businessman is currently in the US. He was at New York’s famous Central Park when he spotted a woman carrying the steel tiffin box in her hand, most likely on her way to office.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra tweets video of persistent pup, urges netizens to never give up

“New York, Central Park. Dabba walli,” Anand Mahindra tweeted, sharing the image that has now gone viral, as many reminisced about their school days.

New York, Central Park. Dabba walli pic.twitter.com/vMZmToLbOH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2021

Steel boxes, a common household item across India, not just used by children to take tiffin to schools but also adults, soon caught the attention of many online. For some, mostly Indians living outside, the photo triggered nostalgia. Many joked how they have been bringing back such boxes from India during their visits.

Others simply joined the conversation with other amusing things they have spotted in a foreign country, sharing photos and many jokes. Many also started guessing the contents inside.

Carrying steel food boxes is good for your health and health of the planet. https://t.co/it7FsCCfvZ — Change Started (@ChangeStarted) August 20, 2021

Dabba contains emotions, an ingredient that is missing from any delivery food. https://t.co/OP6tsQDIvJ — Dr Eyesome (@eyesurgeon9) August 20, 2021

If it’s IDLIs packed in the layers of Dabbas don’t be surprised…. https://t.co/YwcLBOQX38 — ASHISH SUD (@IndiaSud) August 19, 2021

Vadabav and curd rice with mango pickle in side of the box https://t.co/6dP9drDblh — GK PILLAI (@KRISHNA_SGK_) August 19, 2021

Good idea , I think we can start dabbawal Business in NEWYORK and rest of US , 😂🤣🤣 — Shivakumar ® (@Shivakumar_FinT) August 19, 2021

Lekin Dabewali ke dabbe mai pizza 🍕 hai ya bhakri …🤔 Guess ? — VforVijay ✈️ (@VijayrajHole) August 20, 2021

Love for steel dabbas is forever. No actually as I am growing older. I bought this in Netherlands few weeks back, told my mom & she laughed saying, there are many at home pic.twitter.com/qB0pm7GwNL — Sudipta Panja (@sudipta_panja12) August 19, 2021

I brought one in Singapore. School wali feeling aati hai. ☺️☺️ — Radio Wali Ladki 🇮🇳❤️🎼🎶🎵 (@RadioLadki) August 19, 2021

I used to bring them from India too for my kids… as a reminder of our childhood.Steel dabbas are quite expensive in the US. — Simplysahaan (@simplysahaan) August 19, 2021

Now waiting for another pic by someone with 5 and higher compartment 😅 — anup sharma (@anup1500) August 19, 2021

amchi New York. Dabba walli

apun Mumbai. Dabba walla 😂😂 — 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙢#🇮🇳🙏 (@desideewan) August 19, 2021

Sir ye pakka mummy ne suitcase me daala hoga ❤️❤️ — Navdeep Prabhakar 🇮🇳 (@SONUNAVDEEP) August 19, 2021

Once a desi always a desi — Ravi Kaul (@rkaul79) August 20, 2021

Mumbai’s dabbawala x H & M — iPhotugrapher (@YuvrajMete) August 19, 2021

What you have to say about this one? pic.twitter.com/4e4w0rXT8f — Akshit Soni (@akshitsoni_) August 19, 2021