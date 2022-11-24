Anand Mahindra’s latest video will give you the much-needed mid-week motivation

Finding motivation in the middle of a weekday can be particularly tiring. In an attempt to inspire some of his 10 million followers, Anand Mahindra posted a video that asserted the importance of coordination between team members, especially when one feels like their progress is getting stalled in group projects.

In the video, two birds, which appear to be pheasants, are seen digging soil. It is the placement of these birds that make the video interesting. While one bird is seen kicking the soil out of a shallow hole, the other is seen pushing it back into it.

Seeking a message from this odd activity, Mahindra wrote, “Sometimes, in the middle of the week, this is what it feels like you’ve been doing in a project team. 😊 Make sure you’re all working towards the same objective…”.

Sometimes, in the middle of the week, this is what it feels like you’ve been doing in a project team. 😊 Make sure you’re all working towards the same objective… pic.twitter.com/3pFSkm95Tl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2022

It appears that Mahindra’s message resonated with his followers as his post gathered over 10,000 likes. However, a netizen saw the video with a different meaning and wrote, “Well, depends on how you look at it. It could also be that the objective is to move the soil from left to right. These birds are small for that. They are doing team work and achieving that goal!”.

People also compared the counterproductive actions of two birds with the work done by different government agencies. Making this comparison a Twitter user wrote, “Indian Roads are Dug up and filled like this. The Telecom Companies will dig these roads. Then the Corporation will fix them temporarily then the Sewage and Water Works department will again dig them …and this goes on …”