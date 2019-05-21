Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet proves that Indians and ‘Jugaad’ go hand in hand

The 39-second clip features a cot-bed, also known as khatiya or charpai, attached to a construction vehicle. Once viral, it did not take long for the post to be flooded with reactions with many calling the idea "Indian Jugaad, which means hack.

With witty replies and several informative tweets, time and again Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shown his Internet savviness to his followers. Yet again, sharing a video of an interesting “Khatiya-vator”, which basically was a cot bed attached to a construction vehicle, Mahindra has left his fans ROFL-ing!

“I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator’,” tweeted Mahindra while sharing the video, which soon went viral.

The 39-second clip features a cot-bed, also known as khatiya or charpai, attached to a construction vehicle. Once viral, it did not take long for the post to be flooded with reactions with many calling the idea “Indian Jugaad”, which means hack.

