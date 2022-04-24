scorecardresearch
‘Even Harvard Business School…’ Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet is about ‘virtues of collaboration & teamwork’

The undated video posted by Anand Mahindra has been seen over a million times on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 24, 2022 5:58:02 pm
Anand Mahindra shares video showing two kids peddle one cycle, Anand Mahindra team work and collaboration, Anand Mahindra tweet, Anand Mahindra inspirational videos, Indian ExpressThe video that shows two children peddling a bicycle together.

To run a successful business, teamwork and meaningful collaborations are very important. Perhaps no one understands this better than a successful business magnate like Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, posted a video that shows two children peddling a bicycle together. In the undated video, one can see the children—one of whom is balancing on the right paddle and the other one on the left paddle—riding the bicycle in perfect sync as they both hunch over the handlebar.

While sharing this ingenious way of riding a bicycle, the billionaire tweeted Saturday, “Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork!”

So far, the video has been viewed more than a million times and has gathered over 84,000 likes. While many people marvelled at the creativity of the kids, some pointed out how the act was potentially dangerous.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “I am trying to figure out the amount of practice these two must have done to finally achieve this coordination and feat. A classic example of teamwork and physical fitness. Proves teamwork is demanding and one has to be both mentally and physically fit to achieve goals.”

Another person remarked, “Even I did when I was a child but there was a high risk of getting injured. when I grew up n realised that this was not team work but rather a stupidity on our part.”

