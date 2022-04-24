‘Even Harvard Business School…’ Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet is about ‘virtues of collaboration & teamwork’

To run a successful business, teamwork and meaningful collaborations are very important. Perhaps no one understands this better than a successful business magnate like Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, posted a video that shows two children peddling a bicycle together. In the undated video, one can see the children—one of whom is balancing on the right paddle and the other one on the left paddle—riding the bicycle in perfect sync as they both hunch over the handlebar.

While sharing this ingenious way of riding a bicycle, the billionaire tweeted Saturday, “Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork!”

Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork! pic.twitter.com/ALBRYRCFN0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2022

So far, the video has been viewed more than a million times and has gathered over 84,000 likes. While many people marvelled at the creativity of the kids, some pointed out how the act was potentially dangerous.

I am trying to figure out the amount of practice these two must have done to finally achieve this coordination and feat. A classic example of team work and physical fitness. Proves team work is demanding and one has to be both mentally and physically fit to achieve goals. — Vikas (@ChidiyaaBoli) April 24, 2022

Even I did when I was a child but there was a high risk of getting injured. when I grew up n realised that this was not a team work but rather a stupidity on our part. — Noksen Wang (@NoksenW) April 23, 2022

Harvard knows the difference between poverty and team work, you should better need to work on. — Rahul (@imRKG9) April 23, 2022

How about this as a team work😊 pic.twitter.com/z3TXOsP46V — Ajay Dewan 🇮🇳 (@ajaydewan) April 24, 2022

This teamwork is not safely equipped. This may lead to serious incident, accident and may be fatalities. Serious Health and Safety Hazard. This video showcases HSE Hazard, not teamwork. Apologies if I have out spoken. — 🇮🇳ameenulla Syed 🇮🇳سید امین الله 🇮🇳 (@ameenulla_syed) April 23, 2022

Sir this should be about how one should not waste human resources no ? One person is enough to ride the cycle :) — viveick rajagopalan (@viveick_r) April 23, 2022

I think this en example of how you can enjoy from limited resources & "trust" on other that he will make equal efforts. https://t.co/CDsgHkFvYU — Junjhar rajpurohit (@JunjharRajpuro3) April 23, 2022

