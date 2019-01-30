Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet about ‘delicious roasted husband’ has tweeple in splits

Toggle Menu
Well, to be fair it was only the translation of something written originally in Chinese, nonetheless, it got everyone talking online. While some thought it was very affordable, others couldn't stop sharing punny jokes.

Many husbands opined that for ages wives have always mastered the art of ‘roasting’ husbands!

The Internet can be a pretty amusing place and in no time, mind-boggling images or funny memes can go viral. Recently, Anand Mahindra too came across something bizarre through his #WhatsAppWonderbox and couldn’t help but share with his followers on Twitter. In a photo what appeared to be a menu card, a name of the dish stunned the Mahindra Group’s Chairman as it read, “Delicious roasted husband”. Yes, you read it right.

Well, to be fair it was only the translation of something written originally in Chinese. Sharing the rib-tickling photo on the micro-blogging site, the industrialist joked, “I’m certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don’t want her getting any creative ideas….! 😀 ”

Mahindra, who often shares such hilarious videos and photos online, left many laughing out loud with this. While one user quipped, “The price is quite affordable too”, another remarked “Well!! Mr Mahindra all of us(husbands) get roasted day in day out by our wifes, at least one brave husband has dared to put it on menu 😂”.

It’s most likely a sad example of ‘lost in translation’ but many users on Twitter can’t stop cracking jokes and feeling sorry for all husbands.

