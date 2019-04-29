Anand Mahindra’s hilarious post on ‘perils of a smart wife’ leaves netizens in splits

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often shares content he receives on his #WhatsAppWonderbox, recently tweeted an article that left many ROFL-ing. However, it was the response of his wife that led him to write out a hilarious post on the “perils of having a smart wife”.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra’s viral post saluting working women is winning hearts online

“Laughed non-stop for 5 mins on reading this. Asked my wife if I could have fooled her like this. She didn’t waste even a few seconds in replying: She said ‘Really? Would you have lasted 5 mins without speaking into your cellphone?’ Aah, the perils of having a smart wife,” tweeted Mahindra while sharing an article about a man, who had been pretending to be speech and hearing-impaired for 62 long years to “avoid listening to his wife”.

Laughed non-stop for 5 mins on reading this. Asked my wife if I could have fooled her like this. She didn’t waste even a few seconds in replying: She said “Really? Would you have lasted 5 mins without speaking into your cellphone?” Aah, the perils of having a smart wife! pic.twitter.com/msWJLbB1ZD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2019

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many pointing out that the article shared by the industrialist was fake. However, there were others who were quite amused by the post.

Did he get the Oscar? He couldn’t have accepted it, as he would have to deliver a ‘speech’. 😁 — Ramesh Shivadekar (@Race_Ramesh) April 28, 2019

I wish I had read this 13 years ago ..now my wife knows I can listen n talk :) — Sharad Sharma (@SharadPrinja) April 29, 2019

Sir …this has been verified as fake article. — Saanj (@Saanj2310) April 28, 2019

He should deserve something better awards than Oscar/Grammy.

😂😂😂 — குஸ்தி வாத்தியார்(O+ve) (@NorthTNVeerappa) April 28, 2019

Don’t know how many secrets he got to knew while his wife was murmuring or talking slowly.. — @n!| 4m ®a!chu® (@raichuranil) April 28, 2019

I thought this happens only in movies! Life imitates art or otherwise? — Ma Nithyananda Mayi (@NithyanandaMoyi) April 28, 2019

Art of marriage — Suchendu K. Subudhi (@SuchenduK) April 28, 2019