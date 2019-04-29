Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra’s hilarious post on ‘perils of a smart wife’ leaves netizens in splits

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many pointing out that the article shared by the industrialist was fake. However, there were others who were quite amused by the post.

“Don’t know how many secrets he got to knew while his wife was murmuring or talking slowly,” read one of the many comments on the post.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often shares content he receives on his #WhatsAppWonderbox, recently tweeted an article that left many ROFL-ing. However, it was the response of his wife that led him to write out a hilarious post on the “perils of having a smart wife”.

“Laughed non-stop for 5 mins on reading this. Asked my wife if I could have fooled her like this. She didn’t waste even a few seconds in replying: She said ‘Really? Would you have lasted 5 mins without speaking into your cellphone?’ Aah, the perils of having a smart wife,” tweeted Mahindra while sharing an article about a man, who had been pretending to be speech and hearing-impaired for 62 long years to “avoid listening to his wife”.

