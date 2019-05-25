Anand Mahindra’s funny tweet about learning Garba has people in splits!

Mahindra Group’s Chairman Anand Mahindra is not just a prolific businessman but also someone with a great sense of humour. The social media star, who keeps sharing innovative and entertaining things on social media, recently asked people for a little help in learning Garba and was flooded with links to tutorials. However, once again, it was his funny reply that stole the show.

It all started when the business tycoon shared a video of NRIs celebrating Narendra Modi’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. In the footage, which was shot in London, a group of people are seen dancing in joy. “Apparently, celebratory Garba in London after PM Modi’s victory. Loved the uninhibited cultural ‘colonisation’ in reverse!” he wrote.

Seeing people doing Garba on the streets, the 64-year-old Mahindra got inspired to polish his dancing skills and asked for the link to tutorial videos. “And time now for me to brush up my garba steps. Please recommend a good YouTube video for lessons!” he added.

In my #whatsappwonderbox. Apparently, celebratory Garba in London after PM Modi’s victory. Loved the uninhibited cultural ‘colonisation’ in reverse! And time now for me to brush up my garba steps. Please recommend a good YouTube video for lessons! pic.twitter.com/jvmCz5bjhm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 24, 2019

His followers complied and shared video links, with many arguing he need not worry as he is Gujarati himself. One particular link of Garba lessons caught his attention, however, he claimed it was rather too difficult.

“Looks good. But will probably deserve a Ph.D in Garba if I learn ALL the steps here…” he quipped on Twitter.

Looks good. But will probably deserve a Ph.D in Garba if I learn ALL the steps here… https://t.co/qkT60iiP33 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 24, 2019

Here’s what others had to say to Mahindra about learning Garba.

You have to get on the floor to learn it and even then not everyone has the grace to perform it well.

I being a gujju am one of them, sadly.

But no one really minds.

This navratri get to the nearest dandiya/ garba event and eh haalo…. https://t.co/dgeGle8j8w — rajiv jasani (@rajivhjasani) May 25, 2019

Sir @anandmahindra you don’t need lessons in garba you are born gujarati whatever steps you will do it will become a sensation overnight. — Rushil Jain (@rushiljain1995) May 24, 2019

Sir. Start with “Gabra” (Fear every step), then it will mature into “Graba” (hold on to your buddy) and with intense practice you can achieve Garba. Ho jaayega sir. Mahindra Rise, always. — Sarca(r)stic – Licensed 2(Ti)ckle (@rmaali) May 24, 2019

@anandmahindra sir, no phd required . Be happy , clap on rhythm and move legs ☺️. Garba will come out of you .☺️☺️ https://t.co/mSsgG7ydf3 — Rohit (@rohitchoube) May 24, 2019

It’s not so difficult as it looks sir. You just need to synchronize your hands with movement of feets in graceful manner.

🙂🙂 — Bhavesh S (@BhaveshS31) May 24, 2019

Sir…ur company share prices increased yesterday/today….. Investors have already doing garba in BSE hall🤣 — Chowkidar Prasshant (@Pacca_Indian) May 24, 2019

Why YouTube video? Just go to any Gujju friend’s house and s/he will easily teach you. Bonus: you will get to eat awesome Gujarati food; in most probability, aamras, puri and dhokla. 😁 https://t.co/bxpVfCgX3P — SB (@semubhatt) May 24, 2019

No Ph. D won’t help either .Need to be born inGuj./ have Gujarati spouse/ daughter in law or son in law 😀😀😀😀😀😀 — mitesh parikh (@parikh_mit) May 24, 2019