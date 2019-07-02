Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra’s ‘apology’ to Amitabh Bachchan over ‘Big B’ leaves netizens in splits

While sharing a report on the union budget tweeted by the chief economist of Mahindra Group Sachchidanand Shukla, Mahindra wrote, "With due apologies to @SrBachchan there is only one ‘Big B’ this week...and that’s the Big Budget.."

Once tweeted, Mahindra’s post soon went viral and even received a response from the actor himself.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often impresses his followers on social media with witty posts or interesting content he tweets on a regular basis. Yet again, his remark on the upcoming Union budget, scheduled to be presented on July 5, has left many cracking and even received a response from actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Once tweeted, Mahindra’s post soon went viral and even received a response from the actor himself. “HAHAHA .. @anandmahindra .. ‘BIG B’ is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to 🙏 .. the ‘BIG B’ this week that you mention, will create media…” tweeted Bachchan.

The interaction between the two left many ROFL-ing! While some praised Mahindra’s wit and called him a “man with a great sense of humour” others commented that for them the “original Big B” would “forever” be Bachchan.

