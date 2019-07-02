Anand Mahindra’s ‘apology’ to Amitabh Bachchan over ‘Big B’ leaves netizens in splits

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often impresses his followers on social media with witty posts or interesting content he tweets on a regular basis. Yet again, his remark on the upcoming Union budget, scheduled to be presented on July 5, has left many cracking and even received a response from actor Amitabh Bachchan.

While sharing a report on the union budget tweeted by the chief economist of Mahindra Group Sachchidanand Shukla, Mahindra wrote, “With due apologies to @SrBachchan there is only one ‘Big B’ this week…and that’s the Big Budget…” In his tweet, the 64-year-old businessman had tagged Bachchan, who is popularly known as “Big B” in the Bollywood industry.

With due apologies to @SrBachchan there is only one ‘Big B’ this week…and that’s the Big Budget… https://t.co/DUD6oYTHw8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 1, 2019

Once tweeted, Mahindra’s post soon went viral and even received a response from the actor himself. “HAHAHA .. @anandmahindra .. ‘BIG B’ is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to 🙏 .. the ‘BIG B’ this week that you mention, will create media…” tweeted Bachchan.

HAHAHA .. @anandmahindra .. ‘BIG B’ is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to 🙏 .. the ‘BIG B’ this week that you mention, will create media .. that many shall subscribe to 😜 https://t.co/W5q0UQSJsb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2019

The interaction between the two left many ROFL-ing! While some praised Mahindra’s wit and called him a “man with a great sense of humour” others commented that for them the “original Big B” would “forever” be Bachchan.

Whether its “Electric Hai Current Marti hai” Or this One This is the Humour — Narendra Agrawal (@Vicky_Jabalpur) July 1, 2019

Ha ha amazing sense of humor sir!! all attention fixed towards the ‘Big B’ …hope its charming as ‘Big B’ and raises spirit of our nation! — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) July 1, 2019

Sir ….indeed…a humour in your words….but to indians…..if A is for AMITABH…..den B is always for BACHHAN ONLY…LOVE YOU SIR @SrBachchan — Parvez Khan (@theparvez) July 1, 2019