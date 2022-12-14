‘If there was a World Cup for fanball’: Anand Mahindra wonders as video shows scores of Argentina fans storming Kerala street

As France faces Morocco on Wednesday night in the second semifinal of the Fifa World Cup, football fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath. While the winner will face Argentina in the final, hardcore fans of other teams such as Brazil, and Croatia have been let down. However, the vigour and enthusiasm for the game keep their spirits high.

Unleashing the united zeal for football, scores of fans ventured out donning their favourite team’s jersey, flinging the team’s flag in Kerala celebrating football. The youngsters’ passion impressed business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who often shares intriguing videos. In a quirky tweet, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra wrote that if there was a World Cup for ‘fanball’, then the Indian team “would be in the running”.

“Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too,but obviously they’re not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’ we would be in the running…” read his tweet.

The clip shared by Mahindra shows scores of youngsters flocking a street in Kerala. Children are also seen among them standing with pride, clad in Argentina jerseys. Flags of several teams including Brazil, Croatia, Argentina fly high in the air. Imbibing the football craze, a man is heard singing in the background, “Hey folks, listen up, this is Areekodan football anthem, in Eranadan rhythm. Football, a game of life. A game for life..”

Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too,but obviously they’re not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’ we would be in the running… pic.twitter.com/XjVhBHqgpw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2022

Netizens were amazed to watch the football craze. Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 48,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “This is Kerala, and the celebrations have been on for a month now. Every town of Kerala has hoardings, flags, fan clubs, parties. Kerala celebrates football! One has to be there to witness the fandom.” Another user wrote, “At not many places in the world, one can find multitude of countries flags in the hands and love for football in the heart’s.” A third user commented, “Games transcend geographical barriers, great games transcends all barriers , geographical, race, religion, faith, caste, creed, wealth and many more.”

I saw the great fanbase of football in Kerala. On the way to Kochi – Trivandrum there were at least 6-7 coffee shops where Messi’s hoarding was placed.

India would certainly win the fanbase world cup!! — VK (@TheJoshiSpeaks) December 14, 2022

This is Kerala, and the celebrations have been on for a month now. Every town of Kerala has hoardings, flags, fan clubs, parties. Kerala celebrates football! One has to be there to witness the fandom. 😀 — Sundar (@SunDudez) December 14, 2022

At not many places in the world, one can find multitude of countries flags in the hands and love for football in the heart's. — Varun (@chikchik18) December 14, 2022

Recently, an Argentine woman in Qatar wore the Indian national flag reciprocating the support Indians extend to the Argentina team. The clip which went viral on social media enthralled users as she told him that Indians love Argentina so much, that is why she was wearing the tricolour.