scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Watch: Anand Mahindra wants this kid to be made UN Ambassador for peace and goodwill

The undated video shared by Mahindra shows a young boy greeting everyone on the plane.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Anand Mahindra shares video of boy greeting flight passengers, little boy greets everyone in flight, viral video boy greets everyone in flight, Indian Express

A video of a young boy greeting people on a flight has won the hearts of millions on the Internet, including that of Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group.

While sharing the adorable video, Mahindra tagged António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and proposed that the unidentified boy, who appears to be about 3-4 years old, should be made the UN Ambassador for peace and goodwill.

ALSO READ |Watch: Excited to see mother as bride, 2-year-old boy runs down the aisle to greet her

While sharing the undated video with his 9.7 million followers, Mahindra wrote, “The world often seems to be becoming more conflict-ridden. Russia’s mobilisation only adds to the woes. But Children know how to remind us of how the world SHOULD be. @antonioguterres should make this toddler a UN Ambassador for peace & goodwill!”.

So far, the video has been viewed over two lakh times and has over 10,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Innocence and purity in them is godliness. They can be mentors and I do not mind being a mentee then.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

Another person remarked, “Kids have no ego. Somewhere in our journey to adulthood it definitely comes in and we try to find ways to knock it off. As we get older, we start the journey of recounting our past actions, regretting and repenting mostly. Now we know what karma is”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 02:20:09 pm
Next Story

Has COVID-19 harmed our children’s mental health?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement