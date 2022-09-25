Watch: Anand Mahindra wants this kid to be made UN Ambassador for peace and goodwill

A video of a young boy greeting people on a flight has won the hearts of millions on the Internet, including that of Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group.

While sharing the adorable video, Mahindra tagged António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and proposed that the unidentified boy, who appears to be about 3-4 years old, should be made the UN Ambassador for peace and goodwill.

While sharing the undated video with his 9.7 million followers, Mahindra wrote, “The world often seems to be becoming more conflict-ridden. Russia’s mobilisation only adds to the woes. But Children know how to remind us of how the world SHOULD be. @antonioguterres should make this toddler a UN Ambassador for peace & goodwill!”.

How cute!! — Gouri B (@gouri_b) September 24, 2022

Heartwarming, beautiful video to share. Put a smile on my heart ❤️❤️ — Rina Ghose (@GhoseRina) September 25, 2022

The only purest forms available on earth are kids😊😊 I agree with you Sir, kids always guide Us. Hope some changes to keep the World in peace will start soon. — shashi singh🇮🇳 (@shashinirvi) September 24, 2022

Innocence and purity in them is godliness.

They can be mentors and i do not mind being a mentee then. — Sukhjit Kaur (@__Sukhjit__) September 24, 2022

Kids have no ego. Somewhere in our journey to adulthood it definitely comes in and we try to find ways to knock it off. As we get older, we start the journey of recounting our past actions, regretting and repenting mostly. Now we know what karma is — K P Ganesh🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@K_P_Ganesh) September 24, 2022

So far, the video has been viewed over two lakh times and has over 10,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Innocence and purity in them is godliness. They can be mentors and I do not mind being a mentee then.”

Another person remarked, “Kids have no ego. Somewhere in our journey to adulthood it definitely comes in and we try to find ways to knock it off. As we get older, we start the journey of recounting our past actions, regretting and repenting mostly. Now we know what karma is”.