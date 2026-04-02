‘Book a coconut harvester like a cab’: Anand Mahindra highlights Kerala’s unique on-demand service

Mahindra also pointed out an interesting detail about the worker in the video

A video shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra is getting attention online for showcasing a unique kind of ‘on-demand service’ in Kerala, one that brings a coconut harvester to your doorstep.

Posting the clip on X, Mahindra highlighted how the process works. “In Kerala, apparently you can now call a coconut harvester the same way you book a cab. A uniformed professional arrives on a cycle, equipped, trained, and ready to work,” he wrote.

The video features a worker from the startup Hello Nariyal, who arrives on time with proper climbing equipment and quickly gets to work scaling tall coconut trees with ease. What stands out is not just the convenience, but how technology is being used to modernise a traditional job.