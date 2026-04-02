‘Book a coconut harvester like a cab’: Anand Mahindra highlights Kerala’s unique on-demand service

A video shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra is getting attention online for showcasing a unique kind of ‘on-demand service’ in Kerala, one that brings a coconut harvester to your doorstep.
Posting the clip on X, Mahindra highlighted how the process works. “In Kerala, apparently you can now call a coconut harvester the same way you book a cab. A uniformed professional arrives on a cycle, equipped, trained, and ready to work,” he wrote.
The video features a worker from the startup Hello Nariyal, who arrives on time with proper climbing equipment and quickly gets to work scaling tall coconut trees with ease. What stands out is not just the convenience, but how technology is being used to modernise a traditional job.
Mahindra reflected on this shift, noting, “We often speak about India’s services economy in terms of IT exports or global capability centres. But we’re digitising even our most traditional, hyper-local services.” His comment points to a larger trend wherein digital platforms are opening up new kinds of work beyond the usual urban, white-collar sectors.
He also pointed out an interesting detail about the worker in the video. “The young man who climbed those trees was from Chhattisgarh,” he wrote, comparing it to earlier decades when people from states like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh moved to industrial cities for jobs. “Today, it seems those same aspirations are finding avenues not just in heavy industry, but in new-age, tech-enabled services.”
In Kerala, apparently you can now call a coconut harvester the same way you book a cab.
A uniformed professional arrives on a cycle, equipped, trained, and ready to work.
We often speak about India’s services economy in terms of IT exports or global capability centres.
But… pic.twitter.com/3MvKRWxdHh
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2026
The post has sparked conversations online, with many users sharing similar stories. One person wrote, “India’s real transformation is happening at the grassroots, where tradition meets technology and creates dignity in every kind of work. When opportunity travels across states and people are welcomed, growth becomes both economic and human.”
Another user shared, “Similar harvester in my home in Pune from North after sourcing a similar equipment for his productivity, efficiency and safety.”
“This is next-level innovation! Booking a coconut climber like Uber is genius. That guy from Chhattisgarh climbing with proper gear shows how tech is creating real opportunities everywhere. Proud of this India story,” someone else commented.