Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Anand Mahindra gives a valuable lesson with this video of giant sequoia trees

The video was shot at California’s Sequoia National Park in USA.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 2:29:27 pm
Anand Mahindra, giant sequoia trees, Anand Mahindra tweets, sequoia trees California, endangered sequoia trees, Indian ExpressThe sequoia trees are listed as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, often seeks inspiration from nature. On Monday, he imparted a valuable lesson while sharing a video of giant sequoia trees. 

In the 15-second video that was taken in California’s Sequoia National Park, one can see the giant sequoia trees standing tall on the snow-draped ground, as one person walks under their shadow. The person in the frame appears minuscule in front of the trees, which gives an idea about the sheer scale of the endangered species. 

While sharing this video, Mahindra tweeted, “When facing challenges, looking at this image is a perfect way to remind ourselves that just as we are a part of a much larger scheme of life, our immediate problems are also just a small part of this universe. Focus on your ‘taller’ & longer term goals… #MondayMotivation”. 

Soon, Mahindra’s tweet gained more than seven lakh views and thousands of likes. Commenting on his tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “Are they trees from Avatar..? 😂”.

The video shared by Mahindra was originally shot by adventure photographer Quin Schrock who shared it on his Instagram page. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quin (@everchanginghorizon)

The sequoia trees are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It is estimated by the IUCN that there are only 80,000 of these trees remaining in the world. These giant trees, which are threatened by forest fires, have an average height of 50 to 85 meters and their trunk diameter ranges between six to eight meters. 

