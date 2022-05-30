Watch: Anand Mahindra found this video of chemical stripping of cars inspirational

In an attempt to lessen Monday blues, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared an interesting video with an inspirational take on it.

The video shared by the business magnate showed how cars are stripped of paint, rust, and other substances to their basic metal structure.

The oddly satisfying video shows the process of “chemical dipping” of cars and other metal-based products.

While tweeting the video, Mahindra wrote, “I’m going to watch this whenever I need reminding to not let opinions & biases accumulate like a thick coating on my mind. Always useful to strip rigid views away, start from a clean sheet and open mind…#MondayMotivation.”

So far, the video has gathered over 90,000 likes on Twitter.

The first step of chemical dipping involves soaking the painted and rusted car structure in a tank filled with an alkaline paint-removing solution. Later, the car is taken out and is washed with a power hose to remove the paint.

After the paint is removed, the car is dipped in an acid mix that helps in removing the rust. Again, the car is taken out of the acid mix and washed with a water hose till it’s clear of all rust.