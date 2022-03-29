In his latest tweet about a cat and two crows, Anand Mahindra talks about teamwork

There is a saying that teamwork makes the dream work. The latest video shared by Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, proves the saying right.

In the now-viral video, one can see a cat nibbling at something on the ground. In the next second, a bird that looks like a crow hits on the cat’s back with its beak prompting the feline to turn around.

The cat lunges at the crow, but the bird promptly flies to safety. The next moment another crow scoops to the ground and picks up the food item that the cat was checking out seconds ago. The whole scene looks as if the birds had orchestrated the steal in perfect coordination in mere seven seconds.

The undated video, sourced from a Twitter page titled Amazing Nature, has been viewed over 7.5 lakh times.

While sharing the clip, the business tycoon wrote, “Remember…you’re always going to be more effective if you work collaboratively with a team.. #MondayMorning”.

Remember…you’re always going to be more effective if you work collaboratively with a team.. 😊 #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/lsKKKuJbcc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 28, 2022

Crow considered to be most important bird in world known for its bond with fellow crows. One can say they are more smarter than Humans. There is a saying for them, never trust anyone and that is what they do. We humans will never understand the importance of team work. — Nishu Kaushik (@crazylad47) March 29, 2022

Only if the teammate is honest and does not fly away with all the profits… as in this case 😉😇 — Dr Charuhas #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) March 28, 2022

We don’t need 2 wrk collaboratively wid a team 4 poking othrs unnecessarily 4 d sake of fun,amusement n etc. We can see widely such team work brngs wht results 2 most. Constructive,productive, well balanced,ethical, morally sound n positively handling challenges mst b d teams way — Annyiishaa Chakrabortyy (@annyisha) March 28, 2022

Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.

– Helen Keller@BalaswamyUmesh @VishalBhargav88 @Nadia_DSouza_ https://t.co/uzHcjIxyHM — kamal kataria IAP (@KamalKatariaIAP) March 29, 2022

I thought motivation line was going to be “focus on you ignore pokers and those who tries to distract you” but this is also ok… https://t.co/u8ezvKct1A — Shivang J (@shivang__joshi) March 28, 2022

The billionaire, who often shares amusing and inspirational videos featuring animals and wildlife, had earlier shared another such video featuring a small bird standing up to mammals on a ranch. In the eight-second video, one can see the cows and bulls approaching the goose with their heads close to the ground but stopping inches away from the small bird.