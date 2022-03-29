scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
In his latest tweet about a cat and two crows, Anand Mahindra talks about teamwork

The undated video, which was tweeted by Anand Mahindra, has been viewed over 7.5 lakh times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 29, 2022 5:48:51 pm
Anand Mahindra teamwork video, Anand Mahindra inspiring animal video, birds steal from a cat, birds show teamwork against cat, viral video, Indian ExpressAnand Mahindra often shares amusing and inspirational videos featuring animals and wildlife.

There is a saying that teamwork makes the dream work. The latest video shared by Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, proves the saying right.

In the now-viral video, one can see a cat nibbling at something on the ground. In the next second, a bird that looks like a crow hits on the cat’s back with its beak prompting the feline to turn around.

The cat lunges at the crow, but the bird promptly flies to safety. The next moment another crow scoops to the ground and picks up the food item that the cat was checking out seconds ago. The whole scene looks as if the birds had orchestrated the steal in perfect coordination in mere seven seconds.

The undated video, sourced from a Twitter page titled Amazing Nature, has been viewed over 7.5 lakh times.

While sharing the clip, the business tycoon wrote, “Remember…you’re always going to be more effective if you work collaboratively with a team..  #MondayMorning”.

The billionaire, who often shares amusing and inspirational videos featuring animals and wildlife, had earlier shared another such video featuring a small bird standing up to mammals on a ranch. In the eight-second video, one can see the cows and bulls approaching the goose with their heads close to the ground but stopping inches away from the small bird.

