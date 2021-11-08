Anand Mahindra posts inspiring video, motivates netizens to overcome the ‘impossible’

Obstacles are a part of life and almost every individual faces some sort of hindrance or stumbling block while trying to achieve their goals. In an attempt to encourage his followers to stay motivated amid difficult times, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared an old video of a child climbing an indoor rock wall.

“This video is from a couple of years ago, but I don’t think it will ever be ‘dated.’ I like to put it on every now and then, especially when some personal or business goal is looking intimidating or impossible! All my fears vanish instantly,” tweeted Mahindra while posting the video featuring the little child climbing the wall.

While the child struggles to stay steady at the beginning of the clip, towards the end he is able to reach the top.

Watch the video here:

This video is from a couple of years ago, but I don’t think it will ever be ‘dated.’ I like to put it on every now & then, especially when some personal or business goal is looking intimidating or impossible! All my fears vanish instantly… pic.twitter.com/9XtuyBVxwJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 8, 2021

The clip has garnered over one lakh views with many also finding inspiration in the message shared along with it. “You achieve best when you have no fear of failure!! Fear is in our mind only, otherwise, nothing is impossible,” read one of the many comments on the post.

