Monday, November 08, 2021
Anand Mahindra posts inspiring video, motivates netizens to overcome the ‘impossible’

The viral clip of a child climbing an indoor rock wall has garnered over one lakh views with many also finding inspiration in the message shared along with it

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 8, 2021 5:23:31 pm
anand mahindra, anand mahindra monday motivational post viral video, anand mahindra tweets, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile at the beginning of the clip, the child struggles to stay steady but towards the end, he is able to reach the top.

Obstacles are a part of life and almost every individual faces some sort of hindrance or stumbling block while trying to achieve their goals. In an attempt to encourage his followers to stay motivated amid difficult times, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared an old video of a child climbing an indoor rock wall.

ALSO READ |Australian cop takes in pet rooster of little boy fighting leukaemia, netizens cheer his gesture

“This video is from a couple of years ago, but I don’t think it will ever be ‘dated.’ I like to put it on every now and then, especially when some personal or business goal is looking intimidating or impossible! All my fears vanish instantly,” tweeted Mahindra while posting the video featuring the little child climbing the wall.

While the child struggles to stay steady at the beginning of the clip, towards the end he is able to reach the top.

Watch the video here:

The clip has garnered over one lakh views with many also finding inspiration in the message shared along with it. “You achieve best when you have no fear of failure!! Fear is in our mind only, otherwise, nothing is impossible,” read one of the many comments on the post.

