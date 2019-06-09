Toggle Menu
Jai Ho India’s soft power: Anand Mahindra tweets video of Greece club playing Lamberghinihttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/anand-mahindra-tweets-video-of-people-dancing-to-the-beats-of-lamberghini-in-greece-5772061/

Jai Ho India’s soft power: Anand Mahindra tweets video of Greece club playing Lamberghini

The song played by the DJ was Lamberghini -- a variation of popular Bollywood song "Tum Rooth ke Mat Jana" from the 1958 film Phagun -- by the musical band The Doorbeen.

anand mahindra, anand mahindra viral post, lamborghini, lamborghini song, greece, greece viral video,
Once posted online, it did not take long for the post to go viral with some sharing videos of other parts of the world where Indian songs were being played.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share with his followers unusual and interesting content he comes across. However, on this occasion, the 64-year-old, who is currently holidaying in Greece, shared with his fans a personal experience that made him laud India’s “soft power”.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet proves that Indians and ‘Jugaad’ go hand in hand

“Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this… Jai Ho India’s soft power!” Mahindra tweeted.

The song played by the DJ was Lamberghini — a variation of popular Bollywood song “Tum Rooth ke Mat Jana” from the 1958 film Phagun — by the musical band The Doorbeen.

Watch the video here:

Once posted online, it did not take long for the post to go viral with some sharing videos of other parts of the world where Indian songs were being played.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Soil from Virat Kohli’s school flown to London; Triggers meme fest online
2 ‘Dobby, is that you?’: Netizens left confused after home surveillance video goes viral
3 ‘Empowering’, say netizes as Nike introduces plus-size mannequins