Jai Ho India’s soft power: Anand Mahindra tweets video of Greece club playing Lamberghini

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share with his followers unusual and interesting content he comes across. However, on this occasion, the 64-year-old, who is currently holidaying in Greece, shared with his fans a personal experience that made him laud India’s “soft power”.

“Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this… Jai Ho India’s soft power!” Mahindra tweeted.

The song played by the DJ was Lamberghini — a variation of popular Bollywood song “Tum Rooth ke Mat Jana” from the 1958 film Phagun — by the musical band The Doorbeen.

Watch the video here:

Once posted online, it did not take long for the post to go viral with some sharing videos of other parts of the world where Indian songs were being played.

