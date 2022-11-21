scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

#MondayMotivation: Anand Mahindra tweets video of ‘bird’s eye view’, asks people to look for the bigger picture

The video of the flying eagle over the Alps was sponsored by the energy drink brand Red Bull for a 2016 campaign.

Monday is arguably the most despised day of the week. To make the Monday blues easier, business tycoon Anand Mahindra often shares inspirational videos to give a boost of much-needed motivation to his 10 million Twitter followers.

This Monday, the billionaire tweeted a video that captured an aerial view of the Alps recorded from an eagle’s flight. In his tweet, Mahindra talked about focusing on the importance of seeing the bigger picture, instead of getting overwhelmed by small stressors.

While sharing the stunning 44-second video, Mahindra wrote, “A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away #MondayMotivation”.

The video posted by Mahindra has 1.2 million views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Sorry I find it disturbing and horrible, where are we heading. leave the birds fly freely. We have the drones for these kinds of views and images.”

The viral video of the eagle’s aerial recording was taken in 2016 for a Red Bull campaign. The golden eagle was trained to fly with the mini camera by falconer Franz Schüttelkopf and cinematographer Otmar Penker. The lightweight camera, named “eaglecam”, was made by the Fraunhofer Institute in Erlangen and developed by Paul Klima from Falkenhof Lenggries.

