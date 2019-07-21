Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet involves TikTok video on ‘Scorpio’, leaves netizens in splits

Yet again, social media savvy Anand Mahindra has left his followers impressed with his latest post. Taking to Twitter, the 64-year-old business tycoon shared a hilarious TikTok video featuring a group of men trying to pronounce the word “Scorpio” written in the number plate of a Mahindra Scorpio.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Virat Kohli’ is the newest sensation on TikTok. Check out his videos

The viral clip is among the many TikTok videos shared on the app, with users trying the ’15-second Wrong English Pronunciation Challenge’, where they randomly select English words and try to pronounce it. “I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh…” Mahindra tweeted while sharing the video.

I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh… pic.twitter.com/WCkDtzqCli — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2019

It did not take long for Mahindra’s post to go viral, with many complimenting him for his sense of humour. However, some also pointed out that the number plate of the vehicle was missing, which is illegal.

ha ha ha that pronunciation…. Real beast indeed !! https://t.co/s4uivFaBkm — Saurabh Uttam (@Saurabh_Uttam01) July 21, 2019

Iconic Brands helping literacy drive… https://t.co/S9NDvKFTVC — Anil P Joseph (@Anil4Joseph) July 21, 2019

Sir Gaadi ka Number nahi hai….isn’t that illegal. — Indian_Lion (@Hindu_Breed) July 21, 2019

Still laughing,

I couldn’t imagine that a tycoon is so funny at this level. 😂😂😂 — shravan kumar (@shravan18031991) July 21, 2019

Thanks for a wonderful Sunday laughter.😂😂😂😂 — Shravan Kumar (@shravan7464) July 21, 2019

yaara da classroom..🤣 — Pradeep kumar (@Loveforscience1) July 21, 2019