Anand Mahindra tweets clip of ‘Hollywood’ music producer playing drums on Mumbai streets

Yet again, business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s latest post on Twitter has left his followers delighted. Taking to the social media site, the chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted a video of a Hollywood music producer playing drums on Mumbai streets. In the 42-second clip, which has gone viral, the music producer can be seen enthusiastically playing the drums along with a few locals.

Mahindra wrote, “Apparently a Hollywood music producer. The Ganesh festival’s already gone global but this fusion on Mumbai’s streets is exciting. Do you think our Cultural team should organise an international Street Drums festival every year during the Ganesh immersions?”

Apparently a Hollywood music producer.The Ganesh festival’s already gone global but this fusion on Mumbai’s streets is exciting. Do you think our Cultural team should organise an international Street Drums festival every year during the Ganesh immersions? #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MFwZwgzUqV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2019

With over two lakh views, the post has been flooded with many comments with some agreeing with Mahindra suggestion.

“Definitely yes! Pune Mandal’s will have many entries in that festival,” read one of the many replies to the viral post. However, some also corrected the businessman that the video was taken in Pune.

Yes Sir !! Can your Organization initiate it ??? https://t.co/LNF9w5mjs0 — Blues (@whozurpaddy) September 8, 2019

Why not?! Street drums festival will be super cool. So much energy out there.. https://t.co/BVXwMNagpU — Sushma Shivaraj (@SushmaShivaraj) September 7, 2019

Damn, anyone with a longer version of this ?? https://t.co/2ZVPMdvL4k — HesaruRahul (@rdshekhar) September 6, 2019

Can someone share full video… ? This is so amazing https://t.co/xnfgmy8dZW — Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) September 6, 2019

Such a fun watch ! 😃 — Mahima Kaul (@misskaul) September 6, 2019