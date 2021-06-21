scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 21, 2021
Latest news

‘So soulful’: Anand Mahindra tweets British singer’s version of ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’

In the clip, Tanya Wells is heard singing 'Gulon Mein Rang Bhare' by Pakistani ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan.

By: Trends Desk | Agra/new Delhi, New Delhi |
June 21, 2021 2:42:19 pm
anand mahindra Tanya Wells viral video, Tanya Wells British singer, Tanya Wells old video, anand mahindra tweets, music day 2021, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsThe clip has garnered over 34,000 views with netizens praising Wells for her impeccable pronunciation of the Urdu language.

Popular British singer and musician Tanya Wells, who has often impressed people with her ability to sing Hindustani classical music and ghazal, seems to have found a new fan in business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

In an appreciation tweet, Mahindra shared a clip featuring Wells along with a caption that read, “A five-year-old video by British artiste Tanya Wells but I heard it for the first time today. Kitni nazakat hai inki awaaz mein. It changed the quality of this morning… If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on…”

In the 2.19-minute clip, Wells, who has over 18.9k subscribers on her YouTube channel, is heard singing ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’ by Pakistani ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 34,000 views with netizens praising Wells for her impeccable pronunciation of the Urdu language.

“The novelty of seeing a striking Caucasian woman singing ghazals soon gives way to the awe of her sheer talent for this art form—the perfect Urdu diction, the characteristic lilts and inflexions of ghazals, and of course the soulful voice,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 21: Latest News

Advertisement