‘So soulful’: Anand Mahindra tweets British singer’s version of ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’

The clip has garnered over 34,000 views with netizens praising Wells for her impeccable pronunciation of the Urdu language.

Popular British singer and musician Tanya Wells, who has often impressed people with her ability to sing Hindustani classical music and ghazal, seems to have found a new fan in business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

In an appreciation tweet, Mahindra shared a clip featuring Wells along with a caption that read, “A five-year-old video by British artiste Tanya Wells but I heard it for the first time today. Kitni nazakat hai inki awaaz mein. It changed the quality of this morning… If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on…”

In the 2.19-minute clip, Wells, who has over 18.9k subscribers on her YouTube channel, is heard singing ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’ by Pakistani ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan.

Watch the video here:

A five year old video by British artiste Tanya Wells but I heard it for the first time today. Kitni nazakat hai inki awaaz mein. It changed the quality of this morning…If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on… pic.twitter.com/67XCZkujHf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 21, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 34,000 views with netizens praising Wells for her impeccable pronunciation of the Urdu language.

“The novelty of seeing a striking Caucasian woman singing ghazals soon gives way to the awe of her sheer talent for this art form—the perfect Urdu diction, the characteristic lilts and inflexions of ghazals, and of course the soulful voice,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

True ! Superb melody ! Ghazal singing is a tough job and Tanya leaves one awe struck with her perfect Urdu diction , soulful voice and the ease with which she delivers this gem . — farhana altaf (@farhanaaltaf1) June 21, 2021

Awesome…what a beautiful ghazal sung by her…im stunned. Thanks for sharing. — D G (@kingfisher70) June 21, 2021

Happy World Music Day And Yoga Day Sir — Rvs (@Rvs64003989) June 21, 2021

Very beautiful, and thanks for sharing. ‘chale bhi aao ke gulshan ka kaarobar chale’ is so difficult to translate… Maybe ‘come along so the garden will flourish’ would be better… #faizahmedfaiz — Suhasini Kirloskar (@TweetySuhasini) June 21, 2021

Music is the language of the Heart.

What heart knows, feels & breathe is just love.

The breeze who can cage? no boundaries, no barriers, language or dialect… The synthesis of Her Voice and each word that is dipped in the beauty of divine… So soulful. Mehdi Hasan rocks. 😊 — Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) June 21, 2021

Thanks for share. She is brilliant! My Monday started by listening 🎧 to Maestro Mehdi Hassan. — Ala (@ala_del) June 21, 2021