Thursday, May 05, 2022
Anand Mahindra tweets about a special weather forecasting method that involves a coconut

The unpredictability of climate change has made weather forecasting difficult.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2022 7:35:40 pm
Anand Mahindra weather forecasting method, Anand Mahindra funny weather forecasting, Anand Mahindra funny tweets, Climate change feature forecasting, Indian ExpressIt seems like the picture was taken on a pier or a beachside.

The unpredictability of climate change has made weather forecasting difficult. As India grapples with an ongoing heatwave and unexpected rain, many people are wondering about ways to give out the best forecast of the weather.

In this context, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared an innovative weather forecasting method that just involves a coconut instead of technologically-advanced instruments.

On Wednesday, the business magnate posted a picture that showed a coconut dangling by a rope on the side of a display board. The board was titled, “Weather Station”.

The ‘weather station’ provided a straightforward yet hilarious way of forecasting weather. According to display instructions, if the coconut is moving, the weather is said to be windy and if the coconut is still then that indicates that the weather was calm. If the coconut is wet, it means it’s raining and if the coconut is white then it signals a snowy weather. If the coconut is invisible, then the weather is foggy and if the coconut is gone, then it means there is a hurricane.

While sharing the image, which seems to have been taken on a pier or a beachside, the billionaire wrote, “With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future…”

While many people loved the joke shared by Mahindra, some criticised him for underplaying the severity of climate change and its devastating impact on people.

 

