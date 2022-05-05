Anand Mahindra tweets about a special weather forecasting method that involves a coconut

The unpredictability of climate change has made weather forecasting difficult. As India grapples with an ongoing heatwave and unexpected rain, many people are wondering about ways to give out the best forecast of the weather.

In this context, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared an innovative weather forecasting method that just involves a coconut instead of technologically-advanced instruments.

On Wednesday, the business magnate posted a picture that showed a coconut dangling by a rope on the side of a display board. The board was titled, “Weather Station”.

The ‘weather station’ provided a straightforward yet hilarious way of forecasting weather. According to display instructions, if the coconut is moving, the weather is said to be windy and if the coconut is still then that indicates that the weather was calm. If the coconut is wet, it means it’s raining and if the coconut is white then it signals a snowy weather. If the coconut is invisible, then the weather is foggy and if the coconut is gone, then it means there is a hurricane.

While sharing the image, which seems to have been taken on a pier or a beachside, the billionaire wrote, “With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future…”

This particular weather station might as well be more credible and reliable than IMD… 😂 One can at least get an idea by sensing the coconut. Whereas the moment we read IMD’s weather forecast of sunny weather, we see rain droplets… pic.twitter.com/j2fPrVB8Xx — Anish Padhye (@PadhyeAnish) May 4, 2022

I like this one pic.twitter.com/8ixZ4QCkgj — sankar sivakumar (@sankar_us) May 4, 2022

Quite mild words for a Climate change reflection though. ‘Coconut black-heatwave’ may sound more realistic . The good thing is that we are all talking about it. Let’s keep our efforts on to raise more awareness about what it really means. — Bloombugg (@Bloombugg4u) May 4, 2022

Many speak about climate change across social media,but no one educates or takes any action. It should start from us. Example is to turn of a light or fan if not in use.I have seen a lot of IT industries,banking sectors,PSU’s where the lights,PCs etc switched on even after use — SSJK (@SSJK28071985) May 5, 2022

Sir , you can make a change . Why not start a movement of tree plantation at specified locations in India which have lost their forest cover . Your voice and wallet has an impact , let’s fight the enemy together. — shahnawaz jami (@ErSJami) May 4, 2022

A very simple way for its weather report & there is no slightest bit of doubt about its accuracy.Your DIY weather checker. It is that simple. But, do not forget to keep it out door, weather report will not accurate indoors.Coconut weather station 🌴🥥🌊 pic.twitter.com/8guKUwKp6u — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) May 4, 2022

Anand ji.. this is replica of JOHN’S weather forecasting Stone😝 pic.twitter.com/2po9rjmvAe — Surya (@UNSURYAN) May 4, 2022

101 on how to trivialize what is probably humanity’s most obvious existential crisis. https://t.co/BdyhLKGVv4 — Ranjeet Rane (@OldWonk) May 5, 2022

While many people loved the joke shared by Mahindra, some criticised him for underplaying the severity of climate change and its devastating impact on people.