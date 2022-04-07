scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Must Read

Anand Mahindra tweets about a new way of generating electricity. Here’s the video

The idea has been implemented in Turkey.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 7, 2022 3:35:51 pm
Anand Mahindra electricity through traffic, electricity generated through traffic, renewable energy, Indian ExpressThe video has been viewed around 1.4 million times.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared an ingenious idea that can generate electricity from traffic.

The billionaire, who frequently promotes innovative solutions to problems of climate change and global warming, tweeted a clip that shows how small turbines embedded in the middle of a road can produce electricity by turning the wind generated by moving traffic into energy.

ALSO READ |Architect impresses Anand Mahindra with mobile home built on auto-rickshaw

The portable turbines, named Enlil, are also capable of measuring the CO2 levels in the air and generating 1 KW power per hour. This product is currently being tested in Turkey.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While sharing the video, Anand Mahindra tweeted Wednesday, “Developed by Istanbul Technical University. Ingenious. Uses the wind generated by passing traffic. Given India’s traffic, we could become a global force in wind energy!  Can we explore using them on our highways @nitin_gadkari ji?”

So far the video, made by a Twitter page named UNILAD Tech, has been viewed by 1.4 million people. Commenting on the video, many people seemed thrilled at the possibility of implementing this idea on Indian roads, but many people pointed out how executing this in India can be a hassle.

Replying to the tweet, some Twitter users also highlighted that similar vertical turbines have been invented by Indian innovators as well.

In India, most of the electricity is still generated via conventional means such as coal and thermal power plants. However, these means of electricity generation are not environmentally sustainable. With the rise in global warming, experts suggest that countries should adopt more and more renewable methods of energy production.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement