Anand Mahindra tweets about a new way of generating electricity. Here’s the video

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared an ingenious idea that can generate electricity from traffic.

The billionaire, who frequently promotes innovative solutions to problems of climate change and global warming, tweeted a clip that shows how small turbines embedded in the middle of a road can produce electricity by turning the wind generated by moving traffic into energy.

The portable turbines, named Enlil, are also capable of measuring the CO2 levels in the air and generating 1 KW power per hour. This product is currently being tested in Turkey.

While sharing the video, Anand Mahindra tweeted Wednesday, “Developed by Istanbul Technical University. Ingenious. Uses the wind generated by passing traffic. Given India’s traffic, we could become a global force in wind energy! Can we explore using them on our highways @nitin_gadkari ji?”

So far the video, made by a Twitter page named UNILAD Tech, has been viewed by 1.4 million people. Commenting on the video, many people seemed thrilled at the possibility of implementing this idea on Indian roads, but many people pointed out how executing this in India can be a hassle.

Replying to the tweet, some Twitter users also highlighted that similar vertical turbines have been invented by Indian innovators as well.

In India, most of the electricity is still generated via conventional means such as coal and thermal power plants. However, these means of electricity generation are not environmentally sustainable. With the rise in global warming, experts suggest that countries should adopt more and more renewable methods of energy production.