Anand Mahindra tweets 11-year-old’s idea to curb unnecessary honking

Daily travellers are often subjected to unnecessary honking and can seldom do anything about it. However, when an 11-year-old girl came up with an interesting and unique way to cut down the noise and wrote a letter regarding it to the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, he decided to acknowledge the young lady.

“At the end of a tiring day, when you see something like this in the mail..the weariness vanishes…I know I’m working for people like her, who want a better—and quieter world!” Mahindra tweeted along with a picture of a letter signed by little Mahika Mishra.

“I go on many drives and I have noticed that many people honk unnecessarily – especially in traffic. They do not understand that honking does not make the vehicle move and it wastes energy,” Mishra wrote in her letter.

She then went on to share her idea that could curb the problem. “I have a suggestion that if you can only honk five times in 10 minutes and the honk will only be for 3 minutes. In this way, the noise will be minimised and our roads will be quitters.”

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many praising the little girl for her idea. “Brilliant idea brimming with common sense. Could only come from a child. Would love to see your take if a honking frequency could be pre-set in cars,” read one of the many comments on the post.

How sweet…Children see the world through a lens we’ve almost forgotten to clean & rinse.

Very well written by you ‘mahika’.

