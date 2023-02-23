‘There is always a chance to make a flying leap’: Anand Mahindra shares mid-week motivation with this inspirational clip

As people venture into mid-week, the exhaustion from one’s daily grind begins to take its toll. In an attempt to ward off this fatigue, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip about the final moments of a race and gave an inspirational twist to it.

On Wednesday, Mahindra shared a clip that showed a racer diving to the finish line and grabbing the first spot. While sharing this undated video, Mahindra wrote, “Love this. It’s common, mid-week, to feel that you’re falling behind. But there’s always a chance to make a flying leap into first place!”.

Love this. It’s common, mid-week, to feel that you’re falling behind. But there’s always a chance to make a flying leap into first place! pic.twitter.com/vIpJmhzoUs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 22, 2023

Mahindra’s tweet got over 21,000 likes. Adding to Mahindra’s point, a Twitter user wrote, “The beauty of life is that we always have the chance to turn things around and make a comeback. Remember, every setback is an opportunity for growth and learning. So let’s stay positive, keep pushing ourselves, and aim for the top! #nevergiveup #keepmovingforward”.

However, many people did not agree with Mahindra’s analogy and argued that shortcuts like diving to the finish line during a race are unfair and risky.

Expressing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “Actually i don’t know why but it feels like cheating. Anyway.” Another person said, “It’s ok if life is ‘one race’ but if it’s relay then it may be a bad idea to take such a risk. Being second is better than getting out of relay.”

In the sports world, the use of diving to win a race is deemed controversial. In 2016, Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas was awarded the gold medal in the women’s 400 meters after she dived to finish fine and outraced US runner Allyson Felix by 0.07 seconds. The decision by the Olympics committee to give Miller the gold medal prompted a debate about the fairness of diving at track races.