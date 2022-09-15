Watch: Anand Mahindra thinks this lemur has the wrong understanding of quid pro quo

The Latin phrase ‘quid pro quo’ which roughly translates to ‘a favour for a favour’ might be one of the most common principles of business or any transactional relationship.

However, sometimes only one party keeps their end of the bargain. Something similar was seen in a video, which shows a lemur interacting with two kids, that is now going viral on social media.

On Thursday Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, shared a video that showed two kids scratching a lemur’s back. When they stop doing that, the primate makes a gesture that mimics back-scratching. Looking at the lemur’s actions, the kids start to scratch it again.

Someone must have told this lemur about the old principle of ‘you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.’ The Lemur conveniently seems to have forgotten the second part… #friday pic.twitter.com/vGB5qZKxy2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 15, 2022

With the lemur, it is actually

‘If you stop scratching me, I WILL SCRATCH YOU’ 😁 — Great Poompah (@greatpoompah) September 15, 2022

First time I am seeing humans showing more empathy than animals🤣🤣 — JOKER (@jokerSPAKEso) September 15, 2022

The Lemur is perfectly suited for political office. — Nayan Padrai (@nayan1875) September 15, 2022

Cost of pampering is directly proportional to laziness — jagannath (@jagannath5) September 15, 2022

Reminiscent of politicians asking for votes and promising the world; and then conveniently forgetting to deliver on the latter. — Amusing Musings (@GenEnggMale) September 15, 2022

