Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Watch: Anand Mahindra thinks this lemur has the wrong understanding of quid pro quo

The undated video of a lemur interacting with two kids has gathered over one lakh views.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Anand Mahindra tweets lemur video, Viral lemur video, Kids scratch lemur back, Lemur asks kids to scratch back, Indian expressAll 32 species of lemur are endemic to Madagascar.

The Latin phrase ‘quid pro quo’ which roughly translates to ‘a favour for a favour’ might be one of the most common principles of business or any transactional relationship.

However, sometimes only one party keeps their end of the bargain. Something similar was seen in a video, which shows a lemur interacting with two kids, that is now going viral on social media.

On Thursday Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, shared a video that showed two kids scratching a lemur’s back. When they stop doing that, the primate makes a gesture that mimics back-scratching. Looking at the lemur’s actions, the kids start to scratch it again.

While sharing this undated video, Mahindra wrote, “Someone must have told this lemur about the old principle of ‘you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.’ The Lemur conveniently seems to have forgotten the second part… #friday”.

So far, the video has received more than 1.89 lakh views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Reminiscent of politicians asking for votes and promising the world; and then conveniently forgetting to deliver on the latter.” Another person observed, “Cost of pampering is directly proportional to laziness”. “The Lemur is perfectly suited for political office,” the third person sarcastically remarked.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 04:14:23 pm
