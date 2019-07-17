Anand Mahindra heeds Twitter advice, banishes plastic bottles from boardrooms

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who regularly tweets about matters related to his company and other social and economic issues, impressed netizens after he vowed to “banish” plastic bottles from his boardroom. Mahindra’s post came after a Twitter user @filmibaaz pointed out plastic bottles in a picture of a boardroom meeting shared by the business tycoon.

“The incredible intelligence and self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering. All concerns about the future are shoved aside by the optimism these young people inspire,” Mahindra tweeted and posted a picture of the KC Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) scholarship selection board meeting.

The K.C.M.E.T scholarship selections are amongst the most energising engagements in my calendar. The incredible intelligence & self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering.All concerns about the future are shoved aside by the optimism these young people inspire pic.twitter.com/WYUd2IHwwU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

However, an observant user promptly pointed out that the plastic bottle on the tables should be replaced by steel ones. “I think the boardroom should have steel bottle instead of Plastic bottle…Just an observation sir,” the user wrote bringing back to focus the ongoing fight against plastic pollution, which has prompted many countries including India, to reduce its consumption.

I think the board room should have Steel Bottle instead of Plastic bottle.. Just an observation sir 😊 — Mitali (@filmibaaz) July 16, 2019

Taking the advice seriously, Mahindra replied to the post, promising to banish plastic bottles. “Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day,” responded to the tweet.

Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day… https://t.co/RwZA4tWoRE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

Sir, Iam just stunned and speechless by your humble nature. Take a bow ! India needs leaders like you 👍 — Karthik (@karthik8886) July 16, 2019

You lead by example when you commit publicly. Big fan! I look forward to reading your tweets. — Bharat (@pareekbharat86) July 16, 2019

How humble and down to earth reply 🙏🙏🙏 #Respect — $hawn$haw🔊 (@living_soldier) July 16, 2019

Great humility to accept and reply on public platform… speaks about commitment from highest level in your group 🙏 — son of a gun (@anilagarwal) July 17, 2019

Bravo! Wish you could help to irradicate this from rest of country. — ashok dhingra (@dhingraashok) July 16, 2019

plastic is the best man-made material so far it is our failure to treat plastic waste which is causing a problem. — Kalra (@kalraglobal) July 16, 2019