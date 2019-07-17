Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra heeds Twitter advice, banishes plastic bottles from boardrooms

However, an observant user promptly pointed out that the plastic bottle on the tables should be replaced by steel ones. "I think the boardroom should have steel bottle instead of Plastic bottle...Just an observation sir," the user wrote.

Taking the advice seriously, Mahindra replied to the post promising to banish plastic bottles.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who regularly tweets about matters related to his company and other social and economic issues, impressed netizens after he vowed to “banish” plastic bottles from his boardroom. Mahindra’s post came after a Twitter user @filmibaaz pointed out plastic bottles in a picture of a boardroom meeting shared by the business tycoon.

“The incredible intelligence and self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering. All concerns about the future are shoved aside by the optimism these young people inspire,” Mahindra tweeted and posted a picture of the KC Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) scholarship selection board meeting.

However, an observant user promptly pointed out that the plastic bottle on the tables should be replaced by steel ones. “I think the boardroom should have steel bottle instead of Plastic bottle…Just an observation sir,” the user wrote bringing back to focus the ongoing fight against plastic pollution, which has prompted many countries including India, to reduce its consumption.

Taking the advice seriously, Mahindra replied to the post, promising to banish plastic bottles. “Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day,” responded to the tweet.

