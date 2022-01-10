Anand Mahindra shares photo of stunning Tamil Nadu road with 70 hairpin bends: ‘Phenomenal’

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared an image of a stunning road built in Tamil Nadu with 70 hairpin bends. He also expressed his awe at the complicated construction. Sharing the photograph of Kolli hills road that multiple turns, the industrialist wrote that we know so little about India.

The photo was originally shared by Erik Solheim, a diplomat and former minister in the Norwegian government. “Erik you keep showing me how little I know about my own country! This is just phenomenal. I want to find out who built this road,” Mahindra wrote. He also wrote that he would only use his company’s vehicle, Thar, to traverse such a road, which made many point out how he subtly advertises his automobile major on his timeline.

Erik you keep showing me how little I know about my own country! This is just phenomenal. I want to find out who built this road and then I will only trust my Thar to take me on it! https://t.co/eD1IFsgcn6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 9, 2022

You mean there are cars other than Mahindra?? I had no idea… 😃 (just kidding..) https://t.co/pfz6oXdwIw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 9, 2022

The tweet, that has over 27,000 likes, also prompted people to share beautiful scenery from the Kolli hills region. People pointed out how India is so vast and diverse that people are constantly amazed at the interesting sights that are in the country.

Dear Sir , it’s every bikers dream ride. Uphill you find this beautiful falls. Aagayagangai ( Aakashganga ) of south. #KolliHills #tamilnadu pic.twitter.com/ozlzn5u5HG — Sasikumar Muthu (@msasi2k) January 9, 2022

This is just a torture by govt on motorist. There are 67, 360degree turns on this road. Its ridiculous. Instead of making such roads, a tunnel would have better here. But no govt has far-sightness. Its a torture to the drivers. — Dharmendra Chaurasia (@Indian2020111) January 9, 2022

While most people were impressed with the way the road was made, some people also pointed how the constant turns made driving difficult for motorists.