Anand Mahindra shares photo of stunning Tamil Nadu road with 70 hairpin bends: ‘Phenomenal’

Monday, January 10, 2022
Anand Mahindra shared a stunning photo of Kolli hills road that has 70 hairpin turns.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 10, 2022 5:16:31 pm
Anand Mahindra shares Kolli hills road photo, Kolli hills hair pin turns, SUV Thar, Indian ExpressThe photo was shared by Erik Solheim, a diplomat and former minister in the Norwegian government. (Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared an image of a stunning road built in Tamil Nadu with 70 hairpin bends. He also expressed his awe at the complicated construction. Sharing the photograph of Kolli hills road that multiple turns, the industrialist wrote that we know so little about India.

The photo was originally shared by Erik Solheim, a diplomat and former minister in the Norwegian government. “Erik you keep showing me how little I know about my own country! This is just phenomenal. I want to find out who built this road,” Mahindra wrote. He also wrote that he would only use his company’s vehicle, Thar, to traverse such a road, which made many point out how he subtly advertises his automobile major on his timeline.

The tweet, that has over 27,000 likes, also prompted people to share beautiful scenery from the Kolli hills region. People pointed out how India is so vast and diverse that people are constantly amazed at the interesting sights that are in the country.

While most people were impressed with the way the road was made, some people also pointed how the constant turns made driving difficult for motorists.

