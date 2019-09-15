Anand Mahindra stays true to his word, replaces plastic bottles in boardrooms

Just months after business tycoon Anand Mahindra vowed to get rid of plastic bottles from his boardroom, the Mahindra Group chairman has replaced them with refillable ones.

Taking to social media, Mahinda tweeted a picture of the new bottles and wrote, “Our in-house ‘Mahindra retail synergies group’ has come up with these refillable bottles to replace plastic bottles In our meeting rooms entirely. Functional but also aesthetic, I think. Dhanyavaad Team!”

Earlier in July, a Twitter user had pointed out plastic bottles in a picture of a boardroom meeting shared by Mahindra and suggested that they could be replaced with steel ones. Now, it seems Mahindra has stuck to his word and incorporated the change in line with the government’s initiative to shun single-use plastic.

Our in-house ‘Mahindra retail synergies group’ has come up with these re-fillable bottles to replace plastic bottles In our meeting rooms entirely. Functional but also aesthetic, I think.. Dhanyavaad Team! pic.twitter.com/C0M2DUgchA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 13, 2019

With over 7 million followers, it did not take long for Mahindra’s tweet to go viral. While many praised Mahindra for fulfilling his promise, others called the move a “good initiative”.

A good first step. Well done! https://t.co/qhhiHJetbr — Millie Khanna (@Anomillie) September 14, 2019

Great steps towards plastic free india. Most of the plastic bottles com from office and India railways all the office holder should do this and govt. Should also took an initiative steps to control the use of plastic bottles in railways. https://t.co/WWvhKCM9Yx — Manku kumar (@Mankukumar1) September 14, 2019

That should be the way to get rid of plastic. https://t.co/mvtfPjBy0y — Ashok Chauhan (@AshokCh67172647) September 14, 2019

You are an inspiration Sir https://t.co/cNi6GJfUP1 — Krishna (@Krishna00133776) September 13, 2019

Definitely sir, you are the example for do things before u talk…. — Chethan kumar (@chethan_kum_mdy) September 13, 2019