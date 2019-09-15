Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra stays true to his word, replaces plastic bottles in boardrooms

Earlier in July, a Twitter user had pointed out plastic bottles in a picture of a boardroom meeting shared by Mahindra and suggested that they could be replaced with steel ones.

Clearly, the 64-year-old entrepreneur stayed true to his word and made the change.

Just months after business tycoon Anand Mahindra vowed to get rid of plastic bottles from his boardroom, the Mahindra Group chairman has replaced them with refillable ones.

Taking to social media, Mahinda tweeted a picture of the new bottles and wrote, “Our in-house ‘Mahindra retail synergies group’ has come up with these refillable bottles to replace plastic bottles In our meeting rooms entirely. Functional but also aesthetic, I think. Dhanyavaad Team!”

Earlier in July, a Twitter user had pointed out plastic bottles in a picture of a boardroom meeting shared by Mahindra and suggested that they could be replaced with steel ones. Now, it seems Mahindra has stuck to his word and incorporated the change in line with the government’s initiative to shun single-use plastic.

With over 7 million followers, it did not take long for Mahindra’s tweet to go viral. While many praised Mahindra for fulfilling his promise, others called the move a “good initiative”.

